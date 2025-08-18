Meet Carambola (Star Fruit): What It Is And How To Use It

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're looking for an underrated tropical fruit to embellish and elevate your dishes and drinks with its distinctive shape, cheerful color, and versatile flavor range, then carambola is a strong contender. Scientifically named Averrhoa carambola, it's technically a berry (but it certainly doesn't appear like one) that belongs to the Oxalidaceae family. Some people call it star fruit, kembola, caramba, or country gooseberry, while to others, it's commonly known as belimbing besi, belimbing manis, belimbing sagi, kamrak, or even five-finger (referring to its prominent ridges).

Though carambola is mainly grown in South America, some U.S. states, and Australia, as well as India, Taiwan, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Queensland, it's available in the produce section in various parts of the world, albeit seasonally. Still, you could always freeze or dehydrate the fruits when you finally get your hands on them, as they would definitely come in handy for your last-minute juices and snacks. So, here's all you need to know about the whimsical-looking star fruit: its benefits, kitchen and domestic uses, and side effects, as well as how and where it grows best and where in the U.S. you can purchase it.