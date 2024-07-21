How To Eat Star Fruit Like It Isn't Your First Time

You might be puzzled to see a golden star shining back at you from inside a bowl of fruit salad, but don't fret! This is not an inedible garnish or a cookie-cutter mirage— it's a naturally occurring cross section of the aptly named star fruit, and it's delicious! Star fruit, also known by its scientific name Carambola, is a tropical fruit originating in Southeast Asia, with a distinctive oblong shape containing five to six ridges. Though this exotic fruit might seem like an intimidating treat, it's actually quite simple to prepare and almost entirely edible, making it one of the more uncommon fruits we highly recommend trying immediately.

To enjoy a star fruit raw, simply bite into it whole, or slice it crosswise into star-shaped pieces. The only parts of a star fruit that should be avoided are its seeds, which can be easily extracted from its core before eating or spat out like those of a cherry or watermelon. Unlike other tropical fruits, like mangos, whose skins are unappetizing and potentially bad for you, there is no need to peel star fruit. The waxy outer layer is crisp and perfectly safe to eat, while the juicy flesh inside will be sweet and tart. Its flavor is often compared to that of a pear, apple, or citrus fruit, while its texture is somewhat similar to a grape.