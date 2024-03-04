Fresh Raspberries Give Chocolate Truffles A Satisfying Tartness

Sometimes, chocolate truffles can feel a tad too rich and luxurious, which isn't necessarily bad; however, it leaves us wanting some balance — another flavor to slice through the bold taste. This is where fresh raspberries come in. Making chocolate truffles with raspberries will add a satisfying and refreshing tartness. This zesty flavor is much welcomed as it cuts through the decadence and balances the bittersweet flavors of chocolate truffles. With each bite, you get a pleasant surprise: Velvety and creamy chocolate melts in the mouth, and then a juicy burst of fresh flavor in the middle greets the palate.

Are you wondering if you can use frozen raspberries instead of fresh ones? Tasting Table's recipe developer Kate Rosenhouse states you can use either when incorporating them into chocolate truffles. "If using frozen, there's no need to thaw before using. Just slice them in half and keep frozen until ready..." she explains. Rosenhouse's recipe for dark chocolate raspberry cheesecake truffles demonstrates perfectly how to add raspberries to chocolate truffles, showing us how to make tarty bite-sized pick-me-up treats any time.