How To Cut And Eat A Pomegranate Without Making A Mess
Pomegranate seeds are known for their irresistible natural sweetness and juicy bite, perfect for snacking and garnishing. Nestled inside a plump reddish fruit, the seeds must be separated from the inedible white parts before they can be eaten. But, whole pomegranates have earned a bit of a reputation, often deemed difficult to cut and prepare. Because of this, many of us opt for pre-prepared seeds. These, however, tend to be much pricier than simply purchasing a whole fruit and removing the seeds yourself.
If you've ever tried to cut into one of these vibrant fruits, but ended up with seeds flying everywhere, and juice staining your countertop, you're not alone. Thankfully, we have a simple, effective method for you to follow next time those pomegranate cravings strike. Use this technique, and the prep process will instantly become far less daunting, guaranteeing a swift, fuss-free removal of those tasty seeds, with zero mess. And, it'll only take a few minutes of your time.
Cut the top
Holding your knife horizontally, make a cut into the top of the pomegranate, going all the way around the fruit. You don't need to cut all the way to the center, just around half an inch deep.
Remove the top
Use your hands to carefully pull off the top of the pomegranate, removing it like a lid.
Cut the ridges
With the seeds inside revealed, you should now be able to see four distinct segments. Starting at the edge of each segment of seeds, make four vertical cuts into the side of the fruit, again going approximately half an inch deep and all the way down to the base.
Pull the segments apart
Holding the fruit over a large bowl of water, gently separate the four segments.
Remove the seeds
Place the fruit into the bowl of water and use your hands to dislodge all of the seeds from the white parts of the pomegranate.
Skim off white parts
Discard the rest of the pomegranate and use a spoon to skim off any white parts left in the water. These will float on the top, with the seeds will sink to the bottom.
Drain the seeds
Use a strainer to drain the water.
Enjoy your fresh pomegranate seeds
Now, those juicy morsels are ready to use! There a plenty of delicious ways you can enjoy them, whether that's simply eating them by the spoonful, scattering them atop salads, or blitzing them into juice. Pomegranate seeds are perfect for enhancing homemade desserts, too. We love sprinkling them over a freshly baked apple cobbler, or incorporating them into a decadent chocolate tart.