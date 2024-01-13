Sprinkle Apple Cobbler With Pomegranate Seeds For A Tart Finishing Touch

Thanks to the popularity of pomegranates, they can be found at most grocery stores. Ripe pomegranates look similar to those that aren't quite ready to enjoy, so keep an eye out for those that have a more geometric shape, with six flat sides, and that feel heavy in your hand when lifted. This will ensure you have the freshest, juiciest seeds available to top your cobbler. If you can't find whole pomegranates, many stores offer packages of pomegranate seeds, also known as pomegranate arils, which also have the added benefit of convenience.

Peeling and sectioning whole pomegranates to get to the seeds can be frustrating if you do not know how best to approach the process. We have shared several tips for removing pomegranate seeds in the past, all of which have their benefits. The most traditional method is to cut the fruit into quarters and then peel away the remaining pith with your hands, but this approach can result in quite a mess. For a neater method, perform the same steps, but go about separating the pith from the seeds while submerging the sections in a bowl of water. This will prevent juice and shreds of pith from getting all over your hands and counter and will also allow for easy collection of the loose seeds once they are strained from the bowl. From there, simply dry them off and add as many as you'd like to garnish your sweet appley cobbler.