Elevate Caramel Apples With A Coating Of Chocolate Candy
A simple caramel apple, even without any toppings, is already a delicious and satisfying dessert — but the treat gets even better when you add a fun coating to the outside. Everyone has their own opinion on the best toppings for a caramel apple, but, regardless, there's one coating you have to try at least once: Chocolate candy. Chocolate pairs well with almost every fruit, apple included, and is a great complement to caramel — as the many desserts using chocolate and caramel prove — so, together, it makes for the perfect combination. Plus, the addition of candy makes the treat feel even more decadent.
If the process of making a caramel apple is daunting, don't fret, you can follow Tasting Table's recipe for miso salted caramel apples. If you don't want the miso flavor, you can skip adding the miso to the caramel. After you dip the apples in the warm caramel, it's time for the coating.
Prepare your toppings by laying out your candy of choice — for example, M&Ms — on a tray or baking sheet). Then, take your caramel apple and, holding it by its stick, roll it over the candy pieces until the entire apple is sufficiently coated. From there, set the coated caramel apples on another tray and allow them to cool completely before serving.
What type of candy should you use for the coating?
The best part about this coating idea is that you can use just about any candy — even full-size candy bars. Of course, something like M&Ms is the easy route because they're already small enough to act as a coating, but if you want to use, for example, a Milky Way, all you have to do is chop it up into smaller pieces to use it as a coating. Using a Milky Way is a great option if you're a big caramel lover and want to get extra caramel into each bite, along with the chocolate.
If you love a nutty flavor in your dessert, you can take caramel apples up a notch with peanut butter cups. Or, maybe you want to reach for a Snickers to integrate the best of both worlds: Nuts and caramel. Meanwhile, if you're craving a creamy nougat addition, go with a 3 Musketeers, or if you're in the mood for something crunchy like crisped rice, reach for a Crunch bar. Alternatively, you can cut up pieces of a traditional Hershey's bar or even use chocolate chips.
After you've added the chocolate coating, don't be afraid to stop there. If you want to go all out, add another common caramel apple topping, such as a drizzle of salted caramel sauce or hot fudge sauce.