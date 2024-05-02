Elevate Caramel Apples With A Coating Of Chocolate Candy

A simple caramel apple, even without any toppings, is already a delicious and satisfying dessert — but the treat gets even better when you add a fun coating to the outside. Everyone has their own opinion on the best toppings for a caramel apple, but, regardless, there's one coating you have to try at least once: Chocolate candy. Chocolate pairs well with almost every fruit, apple included, and is a great complement to caramel — as the many desserts using chocolate and caramel prove — so, together, it makes for the perfect combination. Plus, the addition of candy makes the treat feel even more decadent.

If the process of making a caramel apple is daunting, don't fret, you can follow Tasting Table's recipe for miso salted caramel apples. If you don't want the miso flavor, you can skip adding the miso to the caramel. After you dip the apples in the warm caramel, it's time for the coating.

Prepare your toppings by laying out your candy of choice — for example, M&Ms — on a tray or baking sheet). Then, take your caramel apple and, holding it by its stick, roll it over the candy pieces until the entire apple is sufficiently coated. From there, set the coated caramel apples on another tray and allow them to cool completely before serving.