How To Turn Watermelon Into A Chocolate-Covered Summer Treat

Isn't it amazing just how many ways there are to enjoy watermelon? You can slice it into wedges, have the cubes ready for a fruit salad, blend it into smoothies, make a gorgeous sorbet out of it, and even grill it with your favorite spices. When it comes to this versatile fruit, nothing's off-limits, and that includes covering it in chocolate. A few watermelon slices, a bit of chocolate, and some time spent in the freezer will give you a one-of-a-kind summertime treat everyone's bound to love.

The process starts with melting the chocolate. Steer clear of chocolate chips since they contain a wax coating that makes them harder to melt and spread. Instead, consider going with bars or blocks that have a high percentage of cocoa butter, or stir in a few tablespoons of coconut oil. In the meantime, flash-freeze the watermelon for 30 minutes to an hour. Remember to dab them with paper towels beforehand to remove the excess moisture, and as always, line the sheet with parchment paper and evenly spread the pieces out, ensuring there's some space in between so they don't stick together.

Once both ingredients are done, dip the watermelon into the bowl of melted chocolate. If you have any extra toppings, sprinkle them on as quickly as possible because the chocolate hardens very quickly. A few minutes sitting on parchment paper, and they are ready to serve. If you don't intend to serve them right away, store them in the freezer.