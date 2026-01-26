Give Lobster The Pot Pie Treatment With This Recipe
Rich, creamy, buttery, and topped with tender buttermilk biscuits, this lobster pot pie delivers luxurious flavors in a simple one-pan format anyone can make. It's an unusually sophisticated comfort meal that will leave your guests impressed and satiated.
This dish is proof that you don't have to live in Maine or have your own house in the Hamptons to cook seafood that feels elegant and special. In our sea-scented take on the pot pie, the ultimate American comfort food, sweet lobster meat is nestled in a creamy sauce that is brightened by fresh tarragon and lemon juice, with fragrant bites of sauteed shallots and garlic. A crown of golden buttermilk biscuits makes for a flaky topping on the silky filling, and each spoonful is a satisfying play on contrasts.
According to Ksenia Prints of Thermocookery, this dish comes together in one skillet, for restaurant-quality results requiring little cleanup. This elegant meal balances indulgence with ease of preparation, and will make anyone feel like the barefoot contessa of their very own kitchen.
Gather the ingredients for this tarragon lobster pot pie
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 400 F.
Step 2: Melt the butter in a pan
Melt the butter in a large oven-safe skillet over medium heat.
Step 3: Cook the lobster tails
Add the lobster tails, cover with a lid and cook for 10 minutes, until the lobster is just turning opaque.
Step 4: Dice the lobster meat
Remove the lobster from the skillet and dice the meat. Set aside
Step 5: Saute the aromatics
Add the shallots and garlic to the same skillet and cook for 2 minutes until softened.
Step 6: Add the flour
Whisk in the flour and cook for 1 minute.
Step 6: Add the stock and cream
Gradually whisk in the stock and cream, then simmer for 5 minutes until thickened.
Step 7: Add the seasonings
Stir in the tarragon, lemon juice, salt, and pepper.
Step 8: Add the lobster meat
Fold in lobster meat and remove the skillet from the heat.
Step 8: Combine the dry biscuit ingredients
For the biscuits, combine the flour, baking powder, and salt in a bowl.
Step 9: Add the butter
Cut in the cold butter until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs.
Step 10: Add the buttermilk
Stir in the buttermilk until just combined, mixing with a spatula, and add more 1 tablespoon at a time if needed.
Step 11: Shape the biscuits
Drop the biscuit dough by large spoonfuls over the top of the filling.
Step 12: Brush with egg
Brush the biscuits with egg wash.
Step 13: Bake the pot pie
Bake for 20-25 minutes until the biscuits are golden brown and the filling is bubbling. Let stand for 5 minutes before serving.
Step 14: Serve the lobster pot pie immediately
Serve immediately, garnishing with more cream and tarragon if desired.
Lobster Tarragon Pot Pie Recipe
With rich, buttery lobster in a tarragon-infused cream sauce topped with tender flaky bscuits, our lobster tarragon pot pie is a sophisticated, comforting meal.
Ingredients
- For the filling
- 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 6 raw lobster tails
- 2 shallots, minced
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- ¼ cup all-purpose flour
- 1.5 cups seafood stock
- 1 ½ cups heavy cream
- 3 tablespoons fresh tarragon, chopped
- 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- Salt and white pepper, to taste
- For the biscuit topping
- 2 ½ cups all-purpose flour
- 1 tablespoon baking powder
- ¾ teaspoons salt
- 8 tablespoons cold unsalted butter, cubed
- 1 cup buttermilk, plus more if needed
- 1 egg, beaten with water (for egg wash)
Optional Ingredients
- Heavy cream, for garnish
- Fresh tarragon, for garnish
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 400 F.
- Melt the butter in a large oven-safe skillet over medium heat.
- Add the lobster tails, cover with a lid and cook for 10 minutes, until the lobster is just turning opaque.
- Remove the lobster from the skillet and dice the meat. Set aside
- Add the shallots and garlic to same the skillet and cook for 2 minutes until softened.
- Whisk in the flour and cook for 1 minute.
- Gradually whisk in the stock and cream, then simmer for 5 minutes until thickened.
- Stir in the tarragon, lemon juice, salt, and pepper.
- Fold in lobster meat and remove the skillet from the heat.
- For the biscuits, combine the flour, baking powder, and salt in a bowl.
- Cut in the cold butter until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs.
- Stir in the buttermilk until just combined, mixing with a spatula, and add more 1 tablespoon at a time if needed.
- Drop the biscuit dough by large spoonfuls over the top of the filling.
- Brush the biscuits with egg wash.
- Bake for 20-25 minutes until the biscuits are golden brown and the filling is bubbling. Let stand for 5 minutes before serving.
- Serve immediately, garnishing with more cream and tarragon if desired.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|813
|Total Fat
|48.3 g
|Saturated Fat
|29.1 g
|Trans Fat
|0.8 g
|Cholesterol
|348.9 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|57.9 g
|Dietary Fiber
|3.5 g
|Total Sugars
|6.8 g
|Sodium
|1,017.1 mg
|Protein
|37.7 g
Can you make this with any other type of lobster meat?
Lobster tails are a convenient choice for this lobster pot pie because they cook evenly, are easy to make, and provide the most bang for your buck in terms of meat extraction. However, they can be expensive, so if you're looking for a cheaper option, you can also use whole lobsters, lobster claws, or even frozen lobster meat from the seafood counter. If you're using a whole lobster, you'll need to steam or boil it first before removing and dicing the meat. This may add more work than you're expecting, but as per Ina Garten's advice, we strongly discourage you from buying pre-boiled lobster.
Lobster claws are a relatively economical option that provides the same sweet, tender meat. However, they are harder to cut into than a tail. Finally, pre-cooked lobster meat is the quickest option if you're short on time. Buy frozen, and simply add it to the filling at the end without the initial cooking step. You can also mix different lobster parts together for variety.
What adaptations can you make to this recipe?
You can really change up this lobster pot pie to make it perfect for your tastes and those of your guests. For herbs, tarragon can be a fairly strong herb, so consider swapping it for dill, chives, parsley, or a combination of fresh herbs. You may prefer fennel's similar but subtle licorice note, or add a teaspoon of Old Bay seasoning for a classic seafood flavor. You can also substitute the seafood stock with chicken stock or vegetable stock if you can't find it, or for a slightly less strong seafood flavor.
For the biscuits, store-bought refrigerated biscuits can help significantly cut down on the prep time. Simply arrange them over the filling and bake them according to package directions. You can also use puff pastry for a different texture.
To lighten the dish, you can use half-and-half or soy cream instead of heavy cream, or add sauteed vegetables like peas, mushrooms, or asparagus to the filling. We also love adding a splash of white wine or Fernet, an anise-scented Italian liqueur, to the sauce for depth.