Give Lobster The Pot Pie Treatment With This Recipe

Rich, creamy, buttery, and topped with tender buttermilk biscuits, this lobster pot pie delivers luxurious flavors in a simple one-pan format anyone can make. It's an unusually sophisticated comfort meal that will leave your guests impressed and satiated.

This dish is proof that you don't have to live in Maine or have your own house in the Hamptons to cook seafood that feels elegant and special. In our sea-scented take on the pot pie, the ultimate American comfort food, sweet lobster meat is nestled in a creamy sauce that is brightened by fresh tarragon and lemon juice, with fragrant bites of sauteed shallots and garlic. A crown of golden buttermilk biscuits makes for a flaky topping on the silky filling, and each spoonful is a satisfying play on contrasts.

According to Ksenia Prints of Thermocookery, this dish comes together in one skillet, for restaurant-quality results requiring little cleanup. This elegant meal balances indulgence with ease of preparation, and will make anyone feel like the barefoot contessa of their very own kitchen.