Hearty Chicken Pot Pie Burgers Recipe

When a beloved comfort food meets a burger, you know it can only end with fireworks of the culinary kind. In these chicken pot pie burgers, a fusion of two American classics, you get your fill of familiar comforting flavors in a fun and innovative handheld package.

According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, combining familiar flavors in unexpected ways is the key to this dish's success. This chicken pot pie burger expertly merges the creamy, savory filling of a curry-tinged traditional pot pie with the convenience and portability of a burger. Like our chicken pot pie pasta, the result is a satisfying meal that manages to taste both wholly familiar and excitingly new.

And the best part is, thanks to skipping over making the dough topping, this pot pie version is remarkably easy to make, making a quick, 25-minute meal without any extra steps. Perfect for busy weeknights, these burgers provide a comforting twist on two classic dishes.