14 High-Protein Aldi Products Worth Grabbing
Whether you're aiming to reach macro goals or are looking for ingredients that can help hold you over until the next meal, Aldi's shelves are packed with high-protein products that deserve consideration. We've defined high-protein as being a food where protein makes up 30% or more of the product's total calories (usually around 8-10 grams of protein per serving or more). While eggs and meat are easy decisions when shopping for protein, Aldi also has a range of high-protein options that can fill both your fridge and your stomach. And shopping at Aldi can give your wallet a break as you purchase these protein-dense foods, too.
Ensuring your kitchen is well-stocked can help make protein-rich meals easy to prep. To provide some inspiration for your next shopping list, we've compiled a few items that are solid grabs. You can eat many of these as snacks or pair them with other ingredients for a meal.
Power up with protein waffles
Fans of Aldi's Breakfast Best protein waffles have served up plates loaded with maple syrup, fresh fruit, butter, jam, and cottage cheese or Greek yogurt for even more protein than the 12 grams per serving of waffles. They can also be topped with savory turkey sausage and eggs.
Keep energy high with protein bars
Claiming top position on our ranking of protein-packed drinks and snacks is Aldi's Elevation brand Functional Protein Bar, which boasts a whopping 18 grams per bar. Netizens are divided on which flavor is best, but options include vanilla, chocolate peanut butter, and cookies and cream. In addition to protein, these gluten-free bars also include caffeine for a boost of energy.
Make meal prep easy with chicken
Not only does Aldi offer family-size chicken breast packs, but skin-on and bone-in chicken thighs and bone-in split chicken breasts, all of which can help you get protein-packed weeknight meals on the table quickly. Whether you're planning on placing stuffed pieces into the air fryer or putting together a one-pot dinner, Aldi's frozen and fresh meat offerings are sure to help bulk up your budget-minded shopping spree.
Facilitate fast meals with protein wraps
Instead of having to make tortillas from scratch, high-protein tortilla wraps provide the kind of convenience that contributes to quick snacks and meals. Packing 12 grams of protein per piece, these L'Oven Fresh wraps are ready to be filled for anytime meals and snacks. Make breakfast burritos, steak fajitas, or dessert with banana, honey, and peanut butter.
Forget cracking eggs with liquid egg whites
Instead of having to crack eggs and separate yolks and whites, Aldi's Goldhen Liquid Egg Whites can help make omelets, homemade egg bites, and French toast a breeze to prepare. A 32 fluid ounce carton sells for just over $5, and even bodybuilders have advocated adding this product to grocery hauls.
Boost snack time with protein yogurt
Aldi's protein yogurt from Brooklea offers a budget friendly and delicious option to hit macro goals. The strawberry protein yogurt packs in a whopping 25 grams of protein per pot, so this kind of buy is a no-brainer. Pair with fruit for a sweet treat, make popsicles, or add to a breakfast bowl.
Protein blend for quick upgrades
Aldi's whey protein blend is favorably reviewed by those looking to pack more protein into meals. "I'm sorry, but whoever made the Elevation whey protein blend needs to be promoted to CEO and owner of the company," gushed one Redditor. You'll pay just over $20 for a 2-pound tub, and it comes in a range of flavors, including chocolate peanut butter, cookies and cream, and oatmeal cookie.
Whip up some high-protein pancake mix
Aldi's Millville high protein pancake and waffle mix will have you whipping up breakfast without ruining homemade pancakes. Each serving offers 13 grams of protein, so you'll have plenty to start the day. Go with chocolate chip, or buttermilk flavors, and add protein-rich Greek yogurt and berries or protein chocolate spread to build a tasty meal.
Snack on protein puffs
Offering up an immense 42 grams of protein per 2.1 ounce bag, Aldi's Elevation Protein Puffs can be purchased in two flavors, jalapeño cheddar and nacho cheese. The convenient package of crunchy morsels can be eaten on the go. Alternatively, use the pieces to garnish soup bowls, upgrade a regular bowl of popcorn, or add to your homemade snack mix.
Keep cupboards full with tuna
Aldi offers several canned tuna options, with prices ranging from $0.99 for a 5-ounce can of chunk light tuna in oil (or $1.05 in oil), to $1.99 for Northern Catch solid white tuna packed in water. "Solid white Tuna in water. Not mush... actual tuna chunks," wrote a shopper on Facebook, saying, "Best tuna for the money hands down." Read our options for converting canned tuna into gourmet meals.
Pump up snack time with jerky
Scan Aldi's aisles for beef jerky. Zero-sugar options and flavors like peppered and teriyaki can liven up snack time or be layered into sandwiches. Crumble jerky over soups or bulk up an omelet with the extra boost of protein. Products and prices vary, but a 2.5-ounce package of Simply Nature 100% grass fed beef jerky sells for $3.55, and the product is USDA organic.
Make dinner easy with frozen salmon
Aldi's frozen and wild caught salmon is one of the protein sources that landed on our list of Aldi meats and fish to buy, as it has proved to be delicious and consistent. The one-pound packages offer a ready-to-cook protein that can be plated simply with vegetables and grains to serve as a satisfying meal.
Go meat-free with protein-packed meatless meatballs
Aldi's meatless meatballs are vegan, and 6 of these protein-rich balls deliver around 14 grams of protein. Since they're pre-cooked, simply heat and plop into bread for a tasty sandwich, adorn a plate of pasta, or serve with a salad for an easy and delicious meal.
A protein shake that is ready to serve
Aldi has a line up of protein shakes with different flavors and protein content. The Elevation Vanilla Protein Shake packs in a whopping 30 grams of protein, while the Elevation Chocolate Meal Replacement Protein Shake only delivers 10 — but it is a rich, dark chocolate flavor that won't have you feeling deprived. Some shoppers add frozen fruit to blend with the shakes, use them to make protein pudding with chia seeds, or combine with coffee for a morning treat.