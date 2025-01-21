15 Unexpected Ingredients To Add To Your Homemade Snack Mix

There's nothing like digging into a bag of salty Chex Mix to try and grab the perfect ratio of cereal to pretzels to all of the other components in the mix, all to curate the ideal bite. It's a thrill no matter what Chex Mix flavor you prefer. But there is one way to make your snack mix experience even better: Skip the store-bought stuff and make your own version at home. It's not difficult to put together — after all, you're really just mixing up a ton of different snack foods in a bowl — and it allows you to customize the flavors to suit your preferences.

Of course, you can always try to stick to the original recipe as much as possible, but why limit yourself when there are so many different options out there to try? That's exactly why we've decided to compile this list of some of ingredients that are worth adding to your next batch. We're not going to be recommending different pretzel shapes here. Rather, we're digging into some ideas you probably haven't thought of yourself.

So, the next time you're ready to get your snack on, take a closer look at this list. You might just make the best bowl of snack mix you've ever had in your life. You can thank us later.