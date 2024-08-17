This Japanese Seasoning Will Totally Upgrade Your Homemade Chex Mix

By now, you've probably hopped on the seasoning your popcorn train, but puffed-up corn kernels aren't the only savory snack that you can elevate with your spice rack. While Chex Mix is already a blend of different flavors and textures, you can take it from a basic gas station snack to a movie night-worthy treat with additions like crumbled bacon and ranch seasoning. But to give your bowl a Japanese American twist, go with furikake instead.

Furikake-laced Chex Mix is a beloved Hawaiian snack, and there are a few good reasons why, the most prominent being it's delicious. Furikake is a popular Japanese seasoning made with dried seaweed, sesame seeds, salt, and sugar, although you may also see versions with dried fish flakes, shiitake powder, dulse, or wasabi powder.

While it adds a tasty mix of salty, umami, and potentially spicy flavor to your Chex Mix, the full Japanese American treat involves more than just tossing your Mix with furikake. You'll also want to incorporate a few other ingredients that will bring in sweet, rich notes, and bake everything all together to cement the flavors.