The Frozen Vegan Item You Should Pick Up At Aldi, According To Shoppers
Gone are the days when heading to the grocery store as a vegan was a challenging effort. Thanks to a variety of animal-free options, meatless menus can be flavorful and delicious — as long as you know which products to purchase and which flavorless plant-based substitutes to leave on the shelf. Store-bought frozen meatballs can be a hit or miss; so when we learned about Aldi's Earth Grown Meatless Meatballs, we were thrilled. Instead of having to whip up vegan meatballs from scratch, these ready-made pieces can be heated up in the air fryer, microwave, or oven, or plopped on the stove with other ingredients to build a delicious meal with minimal effort.
Aldi's Earth Grown Meatless Meatballs have received rave reviews online, with some tasters surprised to discover that the product was meat-free. "My father admitted as well you couldn't tell they were vegan," wrote one netizen on Abillion. "I adore them," gushed a sampler on Reddit. "They're also super versatile if I want a lazy taco or burger."
Your next meat-free meal is sorted
Look for green packages as you survey Aldi's frozen product displays. The original meatball recipe is seasoned with garlic and parsley, and for those wanting more herbs, the Zesty Italian meatballs are also made with basil and onions. The meaty texture of the meatballs has been noted, particularly since some meatless meatballs can be crumbly or mushy.
With the meatballs already made, you can get to snacking with tzatziki sauce or hummus or topping plates of pasta and pizza with the ingredients. The meatballs can be easily used in casserole recipes, plopped into soup, or rolled up inside of flatbread. Crumbling the pieces on top of vegan pizza can also help build a quick, tasty meat-free meal. Fans of the product have made meatball sandwiches by topping a French roll with barbecue sauce and peppers or have served the meatballs with pesto sauce. If you're looking for a convenient option for your next Meatless Monday dinner, Aldi's meatless option could very well be it.