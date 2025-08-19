The Frozen Vegan Item You Should Pick Up At Aldi, According To Shoppers

Gone are the days when heading to the grocery store as a vegan was a challenging effort. Thanks to a variety of animal-free options, meatless menus can be flavorful and delicious — as long as you know which products to purchase and which flavorless plant-based substitutes to leave on the shelf. Store-bought frozen meatballs can be a hit or miss; so when we learned about Aldi's Earth Grown Meatless Meatballs, we were thrilled. Instead of having to whip up vegan meatballs from scratch, these ready-made pieces can be heated up in the air fryer, microwave, or oven, or plopped on the stove with other ingredients to build a delicious meal with minimal effort.

Aldi's Earth Grown Meatless Meatballs have received rave reviews online, with some tasters surprised to discover that the product was meat-free. "My father admitted as well you couldn't tell they were vegan," wrote one netizen on Abillion. "I adore them," gushed a sampler on Reddit. "They're also super versatile if I want a lazy taco or burger."