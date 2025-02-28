The Worst Plant-Based Burger Is Affordable But Totally Flavorless

As veganism and vegetarianism are growing in popularity, so too are plant-based products. One of the first products to fill the meatless void is burgers. Hamburgers and hot dogs are the benchmark of classic American cuisine and a staple at backyard cookouts, family dinners, and fast food joints. Suffice to say they're as relevant to vegetarians as they are to meat eaters. Luckily there are countless plant-based burger brands to satisfy this nostalgic craving. We tasted 17 plant-based burger brands to help you choose the tastiest ones.

Our rankings are based on plant-based meat burgers, not to be confused with veggie burgers that don't try to resemble the taste or texture of their beefy counterpart. Keeping in mind that the best plant-based burger should mimic the taste and feel of a meat burger, the Aldi Earth Grown Flame-Grilled Protein Burger fails miserably. Before even biting into the burger, you'll notice the tiny size, throwing off the ratio of bun to burger. Even more disappointing is the crumbly, mushy texture and complete lack of flavor.

The only thing this Aldi vegan burger has going for it is that it's a lot cheaper than most of its competitors. These budget-friendly burgers are also protein-rich, made with wheat gluten and soy protein isolate. Unfortunately, a low price tag and high-protein content aren't big enough consolation prizes to compensate for their unsatisfying size, taste, and texture.