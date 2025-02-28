The Worst Plant-Based Burger Is Affordable But Totally Flavorless
As veganism and vegetarianism are growing in popularity, so too are plant-based products. One of the first products to fill the meatless void is burgers. Hamburgers and hot dogs are the benchmark of classic American cuisine and a staple at backyard cookouts, family dinners, and fast food joints. Suffice to say they're as relevant to vegetarians as they are to meat eaters. Luckily there are countless plant-based burger brands to satisfy this nostalgic craving. We tasted 17 plant-based burger brands to help you choose the tastiest ones.
Our rankings are based on plant-based meat burgers, not to be confused with veggie burgers that don't try to resemble the taste or texture of their beefy counterpart. Keeping in mind that the best plant-based burger should mimic the taste and feel of a meat burger, the Aldi Earth Grown Flame-Grilled Protein Burger fails miserably. Before even biting into the burger, you'll notice the tiny size, throwing off the ratio of bun to burger. Even more disappointing is the crumbly, mushy texture and complete lack of flavor.
The only thing this Aldi vegan burger has going for it is that it's a lot cheaper than most of its competitors. These budget-friendly burgers are also protein-rich, made with wheat gluten and soy protein isolate. Unfortunately, a low price tag and high-protein content aren't big enough consolation prizes to compensate for their unsatisfying size, taste, and texture.
How to give your plant-based burger an upgrade
A plant-based burger should be tasty enough to stand alone with a meaty, satisfying chew and an umami-rich, well-spiced profile, which this Aldi protein burger sadly isn't. The grill flavor mentioned on the packet sadly doesn't materialize on the taste buds.
However, brands like Beyond and Impossible — which ranked top in our article — do fit the bill. But even the best burgers can still benefit from toppings and condiments to make a well-rounded meal, and will go some way to upgrading a less good plant-based burger. Luckily, most additions for burgers are already plant-based. You can think outside the box of lettuce, tomatoes, and onions by perusing our list of underrated plant-based toppings for your veggie burger.
Instead of a classic crinkle cut pickle, try pickled beets for a sweet and tangy taste with the same satisfying crunch. Another pickled option to upgrade the flavor and health benefits of your burger, is sauerkraut. Better yet, a spicy, funky, and tangy vegan kimchi opens the door for other toppings and garnishes (try this Mother in Law's kimchi available on Amazon or make your own using our kimchi recipe). Add some to your burger along with cashew queso or a more burger-style plant-based cheese, like this American cheese from Vioalife with a spoonful of vegan mayonnaise, like this Follow Your Heart veganaise. Why not spike it with gochujang hot sauce for a Korean-inspired burger? If you'd rather make your own, slather this recipe for vegan chipotle mayo on your plant-based burger and top with pickled jalapeños, avocado, and a slice of smoky savory vegan bacon made with rice paper.