If You Buy A Single Protein-Packed Drink At Aldi, Let It Be This One

Snacks are an easy option when you're hungry. However, instead of replacing meals with just snacks, you may be better off reaching for a protein drink instead. But at the same time, there are so many options in the vast market of protein and meal replacement shakes that it's hard to know which are worth the money in terms of taste, budget, and overall nutrition. In our ranking of 12 Aldi protein-packed drinks and snacks, the Elevation Chocolate Meal Replacement Protein Shake was ranked the best out of all of Aldi's other protein-based beverages.

Our taste tester loved the rich dark chocolate taste of the meal replacement beverage, compared to some lighter milk chocolate-tasting options, and noted that the drink isn't too thick but still has a creamy smooth texture. The meal replacement drink could easily be compared to the old-school SlimFast ready-to-drink shakes, notably that the Aldi product might actually be better than SlimFast. It certainly helps that it's sold at a more affordable price point, as six bottles of Aldi's Elevation shakes are less expensive than only four SlimFast shakes.

Not everything about Aldi's Elevation Chocolate Meal Replacement Protein Shake is perfect, however. Despite being considered a replacement for an entire meal, it only contains 10 grams of protein. This comes in at 20 grams less than a similar Elevation product, the Vanilla Protein Shake, which has a substantial 30 grams of protein.