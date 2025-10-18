The Best Protein-Packed Snack On Aldi's Shelves Tastes Like A Healthy Nutter Butter

Protein snacks, shakes, and powders have come a long way, but some are still far superior to others. Luckily, if you're an Aldi shopper, your protein-packed snack choices just got a lot easier. Tasting Table recently ranked the protein products at Aldi, and coming in at #1 was Aldi brand's Elevation Gluten-free Golden Vanilla Cream Functional Protein Bars. Overall, the Golden Vanilla Cream bar was ranked first for good reason — it provides functional nutrition while simultaneously tasting like a healthy Nutter Butter. Yes, the childhood favorite treat with peanut butter cream sandwiched between peanut-shaped cookies.

Though the Gluten-free Golden Vanilla Cream protein bar's product name and picture on the packaging may have you thinking the protein bars will taste reminiscent of a golden Oreo sandwich cookie, actually, peanut butter is the third ingredient (behind protein crisps and maltitol), which makes it pretty predominant in the flavor profile. While this is something that ultimately made us love the taste, it is worth noting that first-time buyers of the protein bar will want to read the ingredient list — especially people with nut allergies. On a Facebook post about the product, one consumer wrote that the bars were like "a favorite old style candy... The taste AND texture [are] pretty similar, though the protein bars are softer," along with a caution that the bars do contain peanuts.