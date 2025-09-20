The One Ingredient You Absolutely Have To Double-Check Before Buying Protein Bars

Protein bars are an extremely convenient way to refuel after the gym or act as a replacement meal for a busy day on the go. Although they are easy to reach for and marketed as a healthy and nutritious protein-packed snack, hiding behind all that protein and marketing could be an unexpected dose of half a day's worth of sugar. In addition to huge amounts of added sweeteners, many protein bars are considered ultra-processed foods, which share a category with fast foods, candy, ice cream, and chips — none of which are nutritional powerhouses.

Of course some sugar and sweetness are necessary to make a protein bar palatable so they aren't chalky and offensive, but they do not necessarily need to taste like candy bars, which is something many brands are seeming to emulate. With flavors like birthday cake and chocolate chip cookie dough commonly seen from various brands, there are plenty of protein bars to satisfy your sweet tooth, but it is important to keep an eye on the amount of sugar listed on the nutrition label. The chocolate chip flavor of Gatorade's protein bar has 28 grams of added sugars to go with the advertised 20 grams of protein, and the cookies and creme flavor has even more sugar at 29 grams per bar. In comparison, a full sized Snickers candy bar contains 26 grams of sugar, which is 2 to 3 grams less sugar than the two Gatorade protein bars.