The Best High-Protein Snacks That Double As Dessert
Ever wanted to have your cake and eat it, too? Well, I'd like to introduce you to the concept of a protein dessert. These delights blend sweetness with added nutritional value in the form of protein, which can keep you fuller for a longer period and potentially reduce food cravings. If you're looking for a treat that can do more than curb your sweet tooth, then you're in luck.
I tested out a bunch of protein desserts to tell you which ones are the best. I picked out a scope of products to test, such as cookies, candy, ice cream, pastries, and more. Whether you like something fruity, chocolatey, or cinnamon-y, there's a bit of everything in this list. I'll discuss why it tastes good and what I enjoyed about each one. By the time you scroll to the end of the article, you'll likely have a few items on your "must purchase" list. You can find the desserts at different stores and online. When you're in the mood for something beyond a protein shake, these sweets have you covered.
Quest Bake Shop Birthday Cake Frosted Cookies
The Quest Bake Shop Birthday Cake Frosted Cookies are one of my top picks from this list purely because they taste like ... a cookie. If you plated them and I ate one without seeing the packaging, I would never know that it's a low-sugar, low-carb (when you factor in the sugar alcohol and fiber) protein cookie with 5 grams of protein.
These gluten-free cookies are delightfully thick with a dome shape and a frosted top, which gives them something unique compared to the other protein cookies on the market. They are soft, sweet but not overly so (most of the sweetness comes from the frosting), dense, and crumbly, while the sprinkles give it a mild crunch. I thoroughly devoured these and was happy to see that they came with eight cookies per pack, whereas other cookies on this list only had four. They didn't have any strange lingering aftertaste, and I would say it's comparable to a cross between a sugar cookie and a shortbread cookie.
Legendary Foods Strawberry Protein Pastry
I had heard about Legendary Foods Protein Pastries and was excited to try them as a more protein-filled dupe of a Pop-Tart. While the strawberry flavor does resemble the popular toaster pastry, the Legendary version is gluten-free with 20 grams of protein; it also has erythritol and sucralose instead of sugar and high-fructose corn syrup. This is a solid swap if you want something with protein, and I liked the Legendary Foods pastry even more so when heated for a few seconds in the microwave.
The center becomes gooey and satisfying, oozing out of the treat. The pastry dough gets softer and makes an overall more satisfying experience, which feels as though you're snacking on a freshly baked treat. The strawberry flavor is fruity with the slight snap of the icing. This is an excellent protein dessert and flavor, but I wish I had tried the chocolate one; it ranked No. 1 in a previous Legendary Foods Protein Pastries taste test, and I'm also a big chocolate fan.
Legendary Cinnamon Protein Sweet Roll
Now we move on to the second Legendary Protein product on the list: the Cinnamon Protein Sweet Roll. This is delightfully cinnamon-forward on the nose and the tongue. Again, I highly recommend following the package instructions and warming it up briefly (it says 10 to 15 seconds), as this makes a softer pastry and drippy icing that better replicates a fresh-baked sweet roll; otherwise, it is pretty dense, and the icing is firm. It's fine as it is, but it's more enjoyable and decadent if you give it a light nuke in the microwave.
You get a taste of warming cinnamon in every bite, with a somewhat thick icing to top it all off. It's sweet, but the cinnamon and pastry give it depth, so it isn't cloying. Each gluten-free roll contains 20 grams of protein and 5 net carbohydrates after you factor in the 9 grams of fiber and 8 grams of sugar alcohol. In a sea of protein cookie options, this is a pretty uncommon protein pastry; I haven't had anything like it. Pair it with a cup of coffee for a protein-filled alternative to your standard cinnamon roll.
FitCrunch Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough High Protein Baked Bar
I have eaten many protein bar flavors and brands, so I can say with authority that FitCrunch Protein Baked Bars provide a more dessert-y experience compared to something like an RxBar or Think! bar. I opted for the chocolate chip cookie dough, but there are loads of flavors; there are even more fruit-forward options, such as lemon cake or apple pie, if you aren't in the mood for chocolate.
The gluten-free bar looks similar to a candy bar — a stellar choice if you tend to eat with your eyes — with the chocolate coating and drizzle. The bar has crispy bits (makes sense why it's called FitCrunch) with a doughy and soft interior. One full bar has 16 grams of protein, and despite the chocolate and sweetness, only 3 grams of sugar. If you're in the mood for a Cosmic Brownie backup, the FitCrunch Loaded Cookie Bar was highlighted as a top pick for protein bars to eat if you have a sweet tooth — as a bonus, that option contains 22 grams of protein.
Quest Chocolatey Peanut Coated Candies
Curb your candy craving with Quest's Chocolatey Peanut Coated Candyies. These are a terrific alternative to the classic peanut M&Ms — an iconic option, but sometimes you don't want to ingest nearly half your daily recommended sugar in a small 1.74-ounce baggie. The Quest version has all the elements that you expect: the crisp crack as you bite into the exterior candy coating, the melt-in-your-mouth chocolate middle, and the light crunch of the peanuts.
I love that you get the bold and whimsical colors, making it look and taste as though you're devouring pieces of regular non-protein candy. Much peanut M&Ms, the sizing can range based on the size of the peanut and how much chocolate is inside, which you can see in the photo. One pack has 10 grams of protein, making it a fabulous option to keep on hand when you want a lower sugar candy option that also contains protein. Unlike some of the cookie and pastry options on this list, you can have a couple of pieces of candy or half a bag and save them for later, without anything going stale. It's the perfect blend of peanut and chocolate.
Quest Soft & Chewy Snickerdoodle Protein Cookie
And we have a second cinnamon-flavored item on the list: the snickerdoodle protein cookie. As you read on, you'll see that each cookie on this list varies greatly in terms of texture and taste, so you should be able to find something that appeals to you. Grab this one when you crave a low-sugar, high-protein cinnamon dessert. As the flavor indicates, I picked up on the cinnamon notes in each bite, but I wouldn't call it snickerdoodle per se — maybe just "cinnamon cookie" would suffice. I appreciated that this offered a different profile compared to some of the other chocolate chip protein cookies, which are tasty, but sometimes you may want to mix up the profile of your treat.
Unlike a traditional snickerdoodle cookie that's buttery and covered in cinnamon sugar, this doesn't have the sugary exterior, but that's because it's a low-sugar treat. You quite literally can't be covered in sugar and be low in sugar. And unlike your average snickerdoodle cookie, Quest's version also has 15 grams of protein, 1 gram of sugar, and 4 net carbs. If you want a protein dessert that factors in other macronutrients, this is a good option. The peanut butter chocolate chip cookie has the highest rating from Quest's Soft & Chewy line, so I'd pick that flavor next time.
Atkins Anytime Snacks Chocolate Chip Protein Cookies
The Atkins Anytime Snacks Chocolate Chip Protein Cookies offer a satisfying, ultra-soft texture — almost airy — without any grittiness. The delicate nature of the cookie pairs well with the slightly firm chocolate chips to provide a complementary sensory experience. Together, everything melts in your mouth to create a rich dessert that can stave off your sugar cravings. It doesn't have an aftertaste and simply tastes like a soft cookie. I favored the texture of this Atkins cookie over other cookies on this list (aside from my beloved Quest soft-baked birthday cake frosted protein cookies, which offer a different consistency altogether).
Each chocolate chip delight has 10 grams of protein, plus it has fiber and a small amount of sugar. As a perk, it is 160 calories for the entire cookie, making it a lighter calorie option than the Quest snickerdoodle or the Lenny & Larry's cookie; I certainly appreciated it as my post-dinner dessert without feeling too stuffed or sweet. This cookie would be great to pack in your lunch to enjoy alongside the rest of your meal.
SimplyFuel Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Protein Balls
You've probably had, bought, or made a protein or bliss ball of some sort — those round, dense treats that can be made in more ways than you can count. I appreciate that the SimplyFuel Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Protein Balls are an outlier on the list, as there's nothing here quite like it. As you may have noticed, a lot (not all) of the items on this list are lower in sugar and carbohydrates, which have a time and a place based on your nutritional or dietary needs.
This product contains honey, and therefore, 13 grams of total sugar for two balls and 8 grams of protein. I love the way the honey lingers on the tongue, which scratches a sweet tooth itch in a way that the sugar alternatives can't. I always had one ball at a time, so that cuts the sugar, carbs, and protein in half, but this is a personal preference. The chocolate chips are hearty, providing a crunch factor to the dense honeyed oat and peanut butter-based balls. This SimplyFuel product is delicious all-around, thick, and dense enough to survive a trek on a trail or a camping trip with friends.
Quest Mini Peanut Butter Cups
Yep, you can have high-protein mini peanut butter cups, thanks to Quest. Now, I am new to the brand's offerings, having tried them solely for this article, but I must admit that it has a solid range of products. The bite-sized morsels taste, well, like PB cups — no odd textures or lingering aftertaste that makes you cringe. This is due to ingredients such as unsweetened cocoa, cocoa butter, and peanuts, which overpower any artificial taste you might expect from the erythritol and sucralose.
Again, like the Quest frosted cookies, if you put a few on a plate sans wrapper, I'd assume they're a standard store brand; I wouldn't guess that one serving (technically four peanut butter cups), has 8 grams of protein and 1 net carbohydrate (once you factor in the fiber and sugar alcohol). I am partial to refrigerated peanut butter cups, so I'd highly recommend trying them out like that when you want a slightly cooler, firmer treat. Even better, there are plenty of delightful ways to use peanut butter cups if you want to switch up how you eat them — like adding them to a drool-worthy tart or blended into a milkshake. This further broadens the reach of protein desserts that you can make.
Lenny & Larry The Complete Cookie - Chocolate Chip
Lenny & Larry's is the brand I'm most familiar with on this list, having tried them many times over the years. I used to nosh on the chocolate chip cookie the most out of all the Lenny & Larry's flavors, purely because that was what was available at my local store. Admittedly, that flavor ranked dead last in a taste test of pre-made protein cookies, likely because of the pea protein aftertaste. But perhaps I come to the brand with a bit of fond memories as I enjoyed the dessert; they do fit a specific taste and texture profile, though, which may cater to certain preferences.
First, this is one of the larger desserts, both in terms of weight, calories, carbs, and sugar; each cookie is two servings, and each serving has 8 grams of protein, which comes in part from pea protein, which may account for its specific flavor. The cookie itself is heavy and dense. It has a pleasant amount of chocolate chips to offer a slight texture difference in the chewiness of the cookie itself. Perhaps the Lenny & Larry's White Chocolate Macadamia may be a better fit, as it ranked several spots higher than the chocolate chip; I also liked the Big Time Brownie flavor.
Clio Strawberry Mini Greek Yogurt Bars
I have tried a couple of Clio's flavors before and knew that I preferred the strawberry because it tastes like strawberry cheesecake with a chocolate exterior. I hadn't, however, eaten the minis, and these are really fun bite-size treats. I'd endorse the minis over the standard size because they're easy to pop in your mouth and melt less in your hand (especially during warmer temps) since you can consume them in a couple of bites.
The bars are supposed to be refrigerated, providing a cooling component in every bite. After the first taste, you'll notice a mild tangy base because of the Greek yogurt and then a fruity profile from the dried strawberry powder. There's the crisp snap of the thin chocolate outside, and everything comes together to make a scrumptious treat with 4 grams of protein. See if you can find the Clio chocolate-coated strawberry Greek yogurt mini bars located near you when you have a hankering for something strawberry cheesecake-esque.
Halo Top Mint Chip Light Ice Cream
Halo Top, made with skim milk, is a wonderful alternative to your average pint of ice cream. This version has a soft texture, more akin to soft serve, and doesn't have the same freezing point as your basic ice cream (where you may have to leave it out for five minutes so you don't bend your spoon digging into it). The mint chip brings that freshness you associate with the green herb and the creaminess of ice cream to create a satisfying treat. The addition of the small chocolate chips gives a slight texture variation and chocolate flavor.
You have probably had light ice cream before, so this is not revolutionary, but it's still nice to have options beyond protein pastries — particularly in the summertime when you're in the mood for something that offers a refreshing component to combat the high heat. A pint has three servings, and each serving contains 5 grams of protein. However, Halo Top caters to the idea that people tend to polish off a pint in one go, so the front side of the packaging says the calories and protein per pint. You could also try chocolate chip cookie dough or strawberry, which ranked high on a Halo Top ice cream flavors taste test.
Yasso Fudge Brownie Frozen Greek Yogurt Bars
Seeking a more portable protein ice cream option? There are lots of Yasso Greek yogurt flavors to pick from, whether you're in the mood for mint chocolate chip or chocolate chip cookie dough. I opted for the Yasso Fudge Brownie Frozen Greek Yogurt Bars, which have 5 grams of protein per bar. I enjoyed the chocolate taste and tiny brownie pieces; the nibbles give it a fun texture pop, offering a break from the icy consistency of the yogurt bar base. The bars are not overly rich or creamy, so the brownie also gives it a more indulgent, sweet bite. In addition, there's a thin layer of fudge swirled throughout, but it isn't too noticeable.
While the Clio bars have a slight tanginess because of the Greek yogurt, you won't get that same taste from the Yasso bars. If you are fond of fudge bars, this provides a similar experience but with more protein and less sugar than your average bar. They still contain sugar, so you don't have any sugar-alternative aftertaste. As a note: These melt extremely fast.
Methodology
I was absolutely dazzled by how many protein desserts exist. What a wonderful world to live in as someone with a sweet tooth. It's nice to have balance and variety and enjoy the occasional treat with some nutritional perks like protein. I barely scratched the surface of protein desserts, but I tried to pick a range of items — from cookies to ice cream to peanut butter cups — and even the included cookies have different flavors and textures, or the ice cream has varying formats (pint vs. on a stick). I purchased everything from Walmart, but these items are available at other retailers and online.
To be included on this list, the item had to be marketed or noted to include protein. Virtually all of these call out the protein on the front of the packaging. After that qualification, taste and texture are the most important factors. Price wasn't considered because retailers and regions will price things differently. There was one item I tried that was pretty good, but it didn't come across as particularly dessert-y, and therefore didn't make it on the list.