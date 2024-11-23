9 Yasso Greek Yogurt Bars, Ranked Worst To Best
When you want a light dessert that won't leave you feeling absolutely stuffed after dinner, it's hard to beat Yasso's Greek yogurt bars. They're the ideal serving size, with just enough frozen yogurt to make you feel like you've had a proper dessert without inspiring the same kind of bingeability you may experience with an actual tub of ice cream. And the best part? Yasso bars come in a wide variety of flavors, so there truly is something for everyone, whether you tend more toward the fruity or chocolatey end of the spectrum.
Yasso bars can be kind of pricey, so you may not want to try them all out to figure out which flavors you prefer. Well, no worries, because I've tried nine different options to deliver the information you need. In general, all of the flavors taste good, but some are certainly better than others, which is why I've ranked them from my least favorite to the best.
I assessed these Yasso flavors according to flavor, also paying attention to texture and consistency. The next time you check out your local grocery store's frozen section, you'll feel more confident about your dessert decision thanks to this breakdown.
9. Strawberries and Cream
For strawberry lovers, Yasso's strawberries and cream flavor is definitely worth checking out. It contains real strawberries, which you can actually see sprinkled in the bar. That being said, I personally found this flavor to be the least appealing of the bunch. That mostly comes down to the bar's texture. Unlike most of the other flavors on this list, the strawberries and cream variety seemed to be quite icy, lacking the pronounced creaminess the other options delivered. Sure, there's still some creaminess, but this feels more like a fruity popsicle than a yogurt-based dessert.
However, whether you like this flavor or not really depends on what you're looking for from your Yasso experience. If you're craving a light, fruity, and refreshing dessert, it truly is delicious, and it's sure to hit the spot. For those in the mood for something more substantial, though, Yasso offers way better flavors for you to try.
8. Strawberry Chocolate Crunch
A plain old frozen Greek yogurt bar is great, but what if you want something that offers a bit more texture? In that case, you'll want to check out Yasso's "crunch" selection. These varieties feature flavored yogurt centers encased within a layer of milk chocolate. The result is a coating that you have to crack through with your teeth before you get to the frozen yogurt inside. That combination of textures is what makes these varieties so interesting and appealing.
However, I don't think the strawberry chocolate crunch is the best option out there. As mentioned, Yasso's strawberry frozen yogurt has an iciness to it that detracts from the creamy texture it seems like the company is going for. And once you bite into the chocolate, you'll be met with a tooth-numbing chill that makes for a somewhat uncomfortable eating experience if you happen to have sensitive teeth. The chocolate coating and the quinoa crisps make for an undeniably appealing texture, but it's still not going to be my go-to Yasso variety.
7. Creamy Mango
Many of Yasso's Greek yogurt bars tend toward the chocolatey end of the spectrum, but if you're looking for a fruitier variety, the creamy mango may just catch your eye. Out of the purely fruit-flavored varieties I tasted from this brand, this one is pretty solid. Yes, it's definitely icier than the chocolate-forward choices, but it's significantly less icy than the strawberry ones, for which I am deeply grateful. The fact that the ingredients list also boasts real mango is certainly a selling point as well. And when you open up the plastic wrapper these bars come in, you'll immediately be met with a tantalizing aroma of mango.
Personally, I prefer my frozen yogurt treats to be creamier, and the mango flavor doesn't quite offer the degree of creaminess I crave. The flavor could also be a bit stronger — it seems to be missing the signature acidity mango is known for. All that being said, this is still a delicious flavor you should seek out when you're craving something light and fruity.
6. Chocolate Fudge
Sometimes, you just want to keep things simple, and that's certainly the appeal of Yasso's chocolate fudge flavor. This Greek yogurt bar is about as simple as it gets. It's just chocolate-flavored frozen yogurt with a balanced sweetness that feels indulgent but not overpowering. The texture is quite creamy, especially since there's nothing to compete with the velvety consistency. Would it be more interesting if there were something else added to the recipe? Sure. But when you want something that's simple, easy, and delicious, this may just be the flavor to try.
This would be my first choice if I were feeding a Yasso bar to a kid (or an adult) with picky taste buds since there's not much to dislike. However, it doesn't earn a higher spot in this ranking specifically because there's not much going on here. For those looking for a simple dessert, the chocolate fudge flavor is where it's at. But if you want something a bit more exciting and unexpected, there are other options you should consider first.
5. Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
Chocolate chip cookie dough is undoubtedly one of the best ice cream flavors out there, so I was excited to try this variety from Yasso. Although it wasn't my favorite flavor of the bunch, it's definitely a solid option to check out, especially if you're as big a fan of chocolate chip cookie dough ice cream as I am. The most impressive aspect of this flavor is the fact that there are actual pieces of cookie dough in the bar, with that chewy, toothsome texture you expect. Add in the little chocolate chip pieces and you can understand why this is an appealing dessert option.
Flavor-wise, the vanilla frozen yogurt used here isn't quite as good as most of the other options on this list, although the add-ins make up for it. The vanilla tastes a bit bland and watery, which isn't exactly what I'm looking for in a creamy yogurt bar. However, this is still tasty enough that I'd gladly buy it on a regular basis to have it on hand for when those chocolate chip cookie dough cravings hit.
4. Vanilla Chocolate Crunch
If you like the idea of some extra texture in your Yasso bar but aren't keen on the iciness of the strawberry flavor, you're in luck because the vanilla chocolate crunch is probably just what you're looking for. This flavor seems more approachable, since not many people are going to be turned off by vanilla and chocolate. Here, too, you have that crunch from the layer of chocolate along with a distinct crisp from the quinoa puffs. That combination of textures makes for a much more interesting experience than you'll get from any of the other bars.
So, what's holding this Yasso variety back from snagging the top spot? It all comes down to flavor. The vanilla frozen yogurt isn't the most delicious I've ever tasted, although it's definitely not bad either. And even if this is an interesting dessert on the texture front, the basic combo of chocolate and vanilla isn't exactly the most thrilling option out there. If you like some crisp and crunch in your dessert though, this Greek yogurt bar is worth a try.
3. Mint Chocolate Chip
Mint and chocolate-flavored desserts have the potential to be either so-so good or so-so bad. Luckily, Yasso's mint chocolate chip Greek yogurt bars fall into the former category. This is actually one of the better mint chocolate chip combos I've had, with a really nice balance of herbal flavor and sweetness. The mint flavor isn't overwhelming, but it is quite pronounced, so this is definitely one for those who gravitate toward mint-flavored desserts. If you like mint chocolate chip patties, there's a good chance you're going to enjoy this frozen yogurt as well.
The mint chocolate chip flavor misses the top spot, unfortunately, because it doesn't have quite as wide appeal as the other two higher-ranked flavors on this list. After all, not everyone is a fan of the mint and chocolate duo. But if this is a flavor combo you know you love, you have to try these Greek yogurt bars — they may just become a staple dessert in your freezer.
2. Coffee Chocolate Chip
Coffee and chocolate are two flavors that just work together, which is why Yasso's coffee chocolate chip bar is one of the top-ranking varieties on this list. Rich, ultra creamy frozen yogurt joins forces with coffee for a mild but flavorful combo that I could just as easily eat first thing in the morning to get my day off to a good start as I could after dinner. The coffee flavor is definitely pronounced, but it's tempered by that rich creaminess from the yogurt. Of course, the dessert would be incomplete without the addition of chocolate chips, which add both sweetness and texture to the bar.
Anyone who loves coffee is likely to enjoy this Greek yogurt bar, but even if you don't drink a cup of joe every morning, you should still give it a try. The balance between bitter and sweet flavors makes for a classic but sophisticated snack that's not too sugary.
1. Black Raspberry Chip
Finally, we've reached the top flavor, the ultimate Yasso variety, the kind I am always going to keep stocked in my freezer from here on out. It's the black raspberry chip, and it is indisputably the best Yasso bar in this lineup. First of all, you have a nice balance of both those fruity and chocolatey flavors. Unlike some of the other bars in this ranking, the black raspberry yogurt isn't too icy or thin-tasting. Rather, it seems to have the creamiest texture of all the flavors I tried.
Plus, the different components of the bar are really well balanced. The chocolate chips add both richness and sweetness, and they complement the black raspberry flavor without overpowering it. The brand also adds white chocolate chips into the mix, which takes this from a delicious yet basic bar into something special to seek out. You won't know how good an after dinner snack can be until you try Yasso's black raspberry chip flavor.
Methodology
I tasted all of these Yasso Greek yogurt bars straight out of the freezer while they were still cold and made note of their texture as they began to melt. The main criteria for this ranking, though, was the flavor and the balance between the different components of each bar. I also made note of each variety's texture, with creamier and less-icy types taking the top spots.