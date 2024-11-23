9 Yasso Greek Yogurt Bars, Ranked Worst To Best

When you want a light dessert that won't leave you feeling absolutely stuffed after dinner, it's hard to beat Yasso's Greek yogurt bars. They're the ideal serving size, with just enough frozen yogurt to make you feel like you've had a proper dessert without inspiring the same kind of bingeability you may experience with an actual tub of ice cream. And the best part? Yasso bars come in a wide variety of flavors, so there truly is something for everyone, whether you tend more toward the fruity or chocolatey end of the spectrum.

Yasso bars can be kind of pricey, so you may not want to try them all out to figure out which flavors you prefer. Well, no worries, because I've tried nine different options to deliver the information you need. In general, all of the flavors taste good, but some are certainly better than others, which is why I've ranked them from my least favorite to the best.

I assessed these Yasso flavors according to flavor, also paying attention to texture and consistency. The next time you check out your local grocery store's frozen section, you'll feel more confident about your dessert decision thanks to this breakdown.