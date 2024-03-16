10 Frozen Yogurt Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

Gelato, custard, soft serve, sorbet, sherbert, ice cream — the types of delicious frozen treats in your grocery aisle are vast, and it can make it hard to distinguish one scoop from the next. When it comes to frozen yogurt, however, things become a little more self-explanatory.

Made with yogurt and subsequently live bacterial cultures, frozen yogurt exists in a league of its own. Since it replaces cream with yogurt it tends to have an overall lower fat and calorie content. For these reasons, it's typically thought of as a more nutritious alternative. But before you go adding a sizeable helping to your daily diet, keep in mind that many versions also come with an inflated amount of sugar to better cover up that distinct yogurt tang, making it a sort of cold double-edged sword.

Still, we know it's always good for the soul, and the frosty dessert has its share of fervent supporters. Fro-yo shops allow you to dole out the good stuff yourself with the added element of piling on toppings. When you want to enjoy a pint or bowl in the comfort of your own home, there are plenty of retail brands at your service. To find out which ones are worthy of your spoon, we tested 10 cool options, consisting of both nationwide legacy brands and more regional Midwest selections. Let's dig in.