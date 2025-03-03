5 Legendary Foods Protein Pastries, Ranked

Most of the time, protein bars seem to fill more of a functional role than a pleasurable one. You might grab a sweet protein bar because you're on the go and don't have time to make yourself an actual meal or because you're simply trying to get as much protein into your diet in as little time as possible. But wouldn't it be nice if a protein bar were so delicious that it did more than just fill a hole in your diet? Legendary Protein Pastries do just that. These sweet treats are reminiscent of some of our favorite Pop-Tarts flavors but with a softer texture and much more favorable macros (including a whopping 20 grams of protein) for the more protein-inclined.

I've tasted five of these pastries to give you the scoop on which you should try when you're trying to upgrade your protein game. Honestly, all of them are tasty, so you can't really go wrong no matter which you choose, but some stand apart in their deliciousness. Since they all have a very similar texture, the ranking for this criteria is mostly based on flavor (although some slight Pop-Tarts nostalgia may have played a role as well). These are Legendary Protein Pastries, ranked.