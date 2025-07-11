Aldi's Best Gluten-Free Snack Is Protein-Packed And Delicious

Elevation is typically sold at Aldi, a bit like Costco's fan favorite Kirkland (which makes the best sweet snacks), but you can find the Cookie Dough Protein Energy Bars on Amazon. The snacks have four-star reviews on the site, where customers have called them a "delicious" travel snack and their preferred brand of protein bar.

People also like the other flavors available, like caramel chocolate crunch and caramel nut roll, which someone said tastes "just like a candy bar." On TikTok, users have called the bar a "new fav" and a surprising find for the price point. The low prices of the bars are really a highlight — they can work out at just 78 cents per bar, depending on your area.

What you might want to keep an eye out for, however, is the sugar content of the bars. Each serving contains 16 grams of added sugars, which works out to 32% of the daily recommended intake for an average adult. It's a lot for a quick snack, as some customers have pointed out, but it is less than a typical candy bar if you're aiming for a more satisfying swap. Other popular protein bar brands have lower sugar options, but Aldi might still win out in terms of price and having a completely oat-free bar. If you're more in the mood for something savory, try our number two pick, Clancy's Nacho Cheese Tortilla Chips. Either way, you can be confident that your wallet and stomach won't hurt afterward.