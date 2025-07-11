Aldi's Best Gluten-Free Snack Is Protein-Packed And Delicious
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
For the coeliacs among us, life is hard. While there has been a vast improvement in the number of gluten-free options available over the years, sometimes the taste can still feel off, or the ingredients list could be loaded with unrecognizable words. Prices are also an issue. According to a study conducted by the National Institutes of Health, it can cost an average of 242% more to eat gluten-free products. Luckily, some budget-friendly retailers like Aldi have a great celiac-friendly selection, and we sampled 16 different gluten-free Aldi snacks to come up with an honest guide. Our number one favorite product? The Elevation Cookie Dough Protein Energy Bars.
Yes, we were surprised too, but these bars are rich and chocolatey, and they're completely oat-free. The chocolate chips taste authentic and the cookie dough flavor is very prominent. Unlike other protein bars on the market, the Elevation Cookie Dough Protein Energy Bars don't have any kind of chalky texture or synthetic aftertaste. They're also coated in chocolate, so they're perfect for whenever you have a sweet craving, and they're loaded with 15 grams of protein and 22 kinds of vitamins and minerals. The calorie content isn't too high as far as protein bars go (200 calories per serving) and they should keep you full all afternoon long.
Keep an eye on the sugar
Elevation is typically sold at Aldi, a bit like Costco's fan favorite Kirkland (which makes the best sweet snacks), but you can find the Cookie Dough Protein Energy Bars on Amazon. The snacks have four-star reviews on the site, where customers have called them a "delicious" travel snack and their preferred brand of protein bar.
People also like the other flavors available, like caramel chocolate crunch and caramel nut roll, which someone said tastes "just like a candy bar." On TikTok, users have called the bar a "new fav" and a surprising find for the price point. The low prices of the bars are really a highlight — they can work out at just 78 cents per bar, depending on your area.
What you might want to keep an eye out for, however, is the sugar content of the bars. Each serving contains 16 grams of added sugars, which works out to 32% of the daily recommended intake for an average adult. It's a lot for a quick snack, as some customers have pointed out, but it is less than a typical candy bar if you're aiming for a more satisfying swap. Other popular protein bar brands have lower sugar options, but Aldi might still win out in terms of price and having a completely oat-free bar. If you're more in the mood for something savory, try our number two pick, Clancy's Nacho Cheese Tortilla Chips. Either way, you can be confident that your wallet and stomach won't hurt afterward.