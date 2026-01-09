12 Kitchens With Lighting Ideas You'd Never Think To Try — Until Now

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Kitchen remodels tend to leave lighting as a mere afterthought. Don't let this happen to you: Creative lights can take your room from nice-looking yet predictable to stunning enough to star on an interior design show. While simple ceiling bulbs with a neutral tint are an easy solution, they don't really add anything, either — and if you want your kitchen to have a "wow" effect, that's a big problem.

Imagine a cozy, rustic kitchen with an overly large and ornate ceiling lamp, or a modern space lit by harsh and outdated fluorescent lighting – the right lighting doesn't just ensure a room is well-illuminated and functional; it also cultivates a specific ambience and defines the space, all while making your kitchen look bougie on a budget. To prove it, we've found several unconventional yet gorgeous lighting fixtures that will tie your kitchen together like a big, bright bow.

Some of the stylish lighting choices listed below are inventive, yet still suit more traditional kitchens, while others are cutting-edge choices for homeowners who want the most unique look possible. By the end of it, you'll understand why your kitchen needs statement lighting, no matter the overall aesthetic.