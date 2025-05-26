What Exactly Is Statement Lighting (And Why Your Kitchen Needs It)
The right light can transform a space from a sterile environment you can't wait to escape into a place you'd happily linger in all day long. Statement lighting is one such decorating strategy that can help you bring attention to specific features in the heart of your home. Statement lighting typically draws focus instead of blending into the rest of your home decor. What classifies as statement lighting can vary, however, as anything from a small lamp to glamorous chandeliers can equally command attention as soon as you walk into the kitchen.
Selectively choosing statement lighting pieces can help add warmth and personality to your home aesthetic, either by serving as a stand-alone fixture or by bringing emphasis to a specific area you're looking to showcase. Perhaps you have a butcher's block you'd like to frame or colorful retro cabinets that deserve some time in the spotlight. Statement lighting can be found in a range of designs and styles and they don't have to be large, dangling pieces to attract the attention of your next dinner party guests.
Bring spaces to life with thoughtful lighting
Statement lighting can be strategically placed to showcase your pretty backsplash, for instance, or an antique floor lamp can cast warm shadows across your dining room table. Wall fixtures can be the statement pieces that add character to your kitchen, or a variety of light sources can be combined and layered to not only build visual interest throughout the kitchen, but also to account for any changes in natural lighting throughout the day in the space.
While lighting is one of the decorating details that can be adjusted after installation, considering the space and the way you want to use your kitchen can help you narrow down which areas could use added light. Lighting placed under cabinets can bring brightness to work areas, while lighting set inside cupboards can be a thoughtful addition to both storage and display spaces. Lastly, in addition to selecting eye-catching fixtures, the light bulbs you choose can contribute to a cosy, warm environment or imitate daylight on days you could use extra brightness in your home.