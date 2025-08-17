The Throwback Lighting Choice That's Giving Your Kitchen An Aged Look
Lighting isn't just about function when it comes to brightening up home spaces. The right lighting configurations can upgrade a room and save a decent amount money on monthly energy bills. Unfortunately, many kitchens are outfitted with bulbs and lighting fixtures that are anything but complementary. Outdated kitchen lighting trends can result in spaces that are harsh and unwelcoming, sending cooler light tones and strong shadows throughout your space. Why not turn the time spent in the kitchen into a more enjoyable experience with light that is easy on the eyes and flattering to the dishes you plate?
Though fluorescent lighting was a go-to design choice for years, homeowners have started to opt for aesthetics over efficiency. Sharp overhead lighting from mounted fluorescent lights fail to exude the kind of warmth and hospitality that can turn kitchen spaces into the kind of areas we want to linger and entertain guests in. While fluorescent bulbs last, they do little in terms of establishing the kind of setting that relaxes and inspires. The goal is to create a cozy kitchen space, not an environment that could be found in a hospital building.
Upgrade your kitchen with the right bulbs
Your kitchen can be enveloped by warm, soft lighting instead of the unflattering bursts created by fluorescent bulbs. Admittedly, renovating existing lighting configurations can be quite a project to tackle, but a smart approach can lead to an end result that translates into lower energy bills and better looking spaces to cook meals and entertain friends. Restaurants recognize that lighting can impact the dining experience, so take advantage of what the pros know and upgrade your kitchen with the right lamps and fixtures.
Instead of suffering through outdated designs and bad kitchen lighting, look to refresh your kitchen with a few key swaps. LED lighting can offer a range of energy-efficient solutions that can be outfitted in your home, and panel lights, recessed bulbs, and pendant lighting options can replace existing fixtures with tasteful installations. For those used to significant brightness in the kitchen area, track lighting can offer similar options with the ability to control intensity, while lighting placed beneath kitchen cabinets and either surface or floor lamps can create depth and build soft warmth in spaces without offending the senses. And of course, smart bulbs like these Govee bulbs on Amazon let you experiment with brightness and color, so you can figure out what looks best, and you can switch things up with the click of a button.