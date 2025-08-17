The Throwback Lighting Choice That's Giving Your Kitchen An Aged Look

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Lighting isn't just about function when it comes to brightening up home spaces. The right lighting configurations can upgrade a room and save a decent amount money on monthly energy bills. Unfortunately, many kitchens are outfitted with bulbs and lighting fixtures that are anything but complementary. Outdated kitchen lighting trends can result in spaces that are harsh and unwelcoming, sending cooler light tones and strong shadows throughout your space. Why not turn the time spent in the kitchen into a more enjoyable experience with light that is easy on the eyes and flattering to the dishes you plate?

Though fluorescent lighting was a go-to design choice for years, homeowners have started to opt for aesthetics over efficiency. Sharp overhead lighting from mounted fluorescent lights fail to exude the kind of warmth and hospitality that can turn kitchen spaces into the kind of areas we want to linger and entertain guests in. While fluorescent bulbs last, they do little in terms of establishing the kind of setting that relaxes and inspires. The goal is to create a cozy kitchen space, not an environment that could be found in a hospital building.