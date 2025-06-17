The Rule Everyone Should Follow Before Installing Kitchen Pendant Lighting

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Life demands a kitchen conducive to myriad activities, and much of that hinges on lighting. When remodeling your kitchen, one of the biggest mistakes you can make is relying on just one light source. Instead, an approach called "layer lighting" is the way to go for an elegant look as well as a high-functioning space: Ambient lighting is your main, overall source; "task" lighting is the individual sources placed in different areas for varying activities; and accent lighting is more decor-focused. Ambient lighting is the vital foundation, and it often comes from pendant lights. Pendant lights set the tone for your entire kitchen both in style and amount of light, so installing the right ones correctly is crucial.

The key rule for installing pendant lights is to first measure and plan spacing carefully. You need well-placed light, balance between multiple lights and the rest of the room, and to avoid anyone hitting in their head. Hang pendants seven feet or more from the floor, meaning seven feet between the floor and the bottom of the lamp. You could also measure about three feet up from your countertop, especially handy if you're hanging them over an island. If you're hanging multiple pendants, hang two equidistantly from the center, or one at center with two equally spaced at either side. Again, this centering could also refer to a kitchen island. When spacing pendants apart, leave about the diameter of each lamp between them.