The Rule Everyone Should Follow Before Installing Kitchen Pendant Lighting
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Life demands a kitchen conducive to myriad activities, and much of that hinges on lighting. When remodeling your kitchen, one of the biggest mistakes you can make is relying on just one light source. Instead, an approach called "layer lighting" is the way to go for an elegant look as well as a high-functioning space: Ambient lighting is your main, overall source; "task" lighting is the individual sources placed in different areas for varying activities; and accent lighting is more decor-focused. Ambient lighting is the vital foundation, and it often comes from pendant lights. Pendant lights set the tone for your entire kitchen both in style and amount of light, so installing the right ones correctly is crucial.
The key rule for installing pendant lights is to first measure and plan spacing carefully. You need well-placed light, balance between multiple lights and the rest of the room, and to avoid anyone hitting in their head. Hang pendants seven feet or more from the floor, meaning seven feet between the floor and the bottom of the lamp. You could also measure about three feet up from your countertop, especially handy if you're hanging them over an island. If you're hanging multiple pendants, hang two equidistantly from the center, or one at center with two equally spaced at either side. Again, this centering could also refer to a kitchen island. When spacing pendants apart, leave about the diameter of each lamp between them.
Choosing and placing kitchen pendant lights
It helps to measure both before you shop for lights and before you install them. Know the space you have to work with so you can choose the right size. For example, you wouldn't want exaggeratedly wide lamps over a smaller kitchen island, and pendant lights that are too small are one of the most outdated kitchen lighting trends to avoid. Avoid pendants more than a third of the width of your island. There's a formula that's helpful for figuring out the right pendant size, too: Add up the length and width of your kitchen and the sum is the number of inches wide your light should be. So, if your kitchen is 10 feet by eight feet, your pendant should be around 18 inches.
If you're installing pendants over a smaller island, two pendant lights splitting the center point might be best, whereas otherwise an odd number creates a more balanced aesthetic. You can often find pendants in sets, like this glass-and-goldtone Shenmoyl Pendant Light 2 Pack available on Amazon. Every kitchen benefits from chic statement lighting, which can be achieved with a single, striking pendant light like this Mxsaoud Modern Pendant Light in a nook. When hanging your pendant lights, consider using an adjustable cord or chain so you can raise them if you have to or if you measured incorrectly. And if you happen to have especially high ceilings, add three inches to your pendants' height for every foot over eight.