12 Quirky '80s Kitchens That Will Take You Back In Time
The optimistic 1980s were quite the eccentric decade. It was the era of leg warmers, vigorous aerobics, and some of the most iconic movies ever made. It was also the time of kooky and opposing kitchen design trends. On one side were the brown-centered kitchens, still reminiscent of the '70s, embracing consistency and earthy tones. On the other side of the spectrum were kitchens exploding with funky neon colors. In the middle stood country-style white kitchens with bold pops of color. In other words, the '80s had a lot going on decor-wise.
Despite how much interior styles differed in terms of color, some things were the same across the board. Each 1980s kitchen was over-the-top in its own way, as maximalism ruled interior design. Even today, the '80s-inspired kitchens still lean into excess to bring the style of the decade to life — wallpapered walls, patterned floors, unconventional backsplashes, etc. At the time, there really was no such thing as too much. A lot of thought went into personalizing the space, so the homes of that decade are some of the most unique ones out there. Walk down memory lane with us as we look at 12 quirky '80s kitchens that are giving us major nostalgia for this bygone era.
Cabinets big enough to hide E.T.
Heavy wood cabinets with a thick trim might be considered an outdated kitchen design trend today, but back in the '80s they were seen as sturdy, functional, and welcoming. To create contrast, these cabinets were usually paired with white tiles — either on the floors, the wall, or the countertop, if not all three at once.
Chocolate Jell-O pudding pops might have inspired the color of these cabinets
Another common type of tile that went hand in hand with brown cabinets in the 1980s was the terracotta floor tile. The orange-brown color leaned strongly into the earthy tones and made the space look cohesive while providing textural variety, something clearly visible in the photo above. You might also spot another dominant kitchen feature of the '80s — the classic round table. Its color, alongside that of the cabinets, coincidentally resembles chocolate Jell-O pudding pops, one of the popular but unusual foods from the decade.
Perfect kitchen for hosting a breakfast club
The '80s had a somewhat questionable food culture. A lot of its interesting meals were prepped on tiled countertops and kitchen islands. Those were usually thinner than today's bulkier version and often attached to the main countertop — this style is known as a peninsula, and it's actually a design trend that's decidedly making its way back into modern kitchens.
Rare minimalistic '80s kitchen, perhaps polished by the Karate Kid
To be entirely upfront, the above photograph was taken very much in the present day, so that might be the reason for its minimalist-leaning style. The owner of the kitchen described it on Instagram as "the definition of fancy '80s kitchen gone so wrong." Still, the authentic 1980s elements are all there and a beautiful sight to behold, reflecting how the decade slowly started moving away from wooden cabinets and towards a laminated look.
A fully laminated kitchen with Ambrosia salad chilling in the fridge
In some homes, heavy wooden cabinets were replaced with light, sleek, glossy laminate. And it wasn't just the cabinets — the floors, countertops, and furniture all got a laminated upgrade, too. The material had many perks over the traditional wood. It was cheaper, easier to clean, and generally considered durable. Those characteristics are the reason why you can still find many dated homes displaying retro laminated kitchens that look exactly as they did the day they were installed.
Back to the Tiles
The '80s couldn't get enough of tiles. The colors and dimensions varied based on the homeowner's preference, but white was definitely the dominant choice. It was usually contrasted by the bold, black appliances, often placed front and center. Some kitchens of the era did go for a patterned, more colorful backsplash instead — a trend that can still add fresh color to your contemporary kitchen.
The hodge-podge of textures and colors in this kitchen is totally tubular
The rise of laminate brought textural variety into older kitchens that already had wooden bones. The country-style kitchen featured above showcases laminate cabinets with the appearance of light wood, essentially bringing the two elements together for those who liked the price tag of laminate but preferred the visual aesthetic of wood. Another thing to note are the bold colors, quite randomly thrown together to bring vibrancy into the space.
Tear down this wall!
Open-concept kitchens slowly became more common in the '80s, presenting themselves as an obvious solution to the constraints of cramped-up kitchens. They created a larger communal area so people could more easily interact with each other inside the main spaces of the home. This trend eventually led to split-tier kitchens that had a little separation while still being incorporated in the larger space. The kitchen pictured above is a beautiful example of the 1980s open-concept and also features colorful stained-glass elements (the windows and the lamp) that were much beloved at the time.
Channeling the color palette of strawberry risotto
Once the '80s leaned into color, they went all out. This particular kitchen is quite the visual representation of the peculiar 1980s strawberry risotto. You'll also notice the exuberance of wallpaper, covering the walls, the sides of the kitchen island, and even the ceiling. Vibrancy definitely became the name of the game, and bold neon colors reigned supreme.
This green-and-yellow color scheme is radical
Neon accents are honestly the 1980s kitchen design trend we'd love to see come back. The bright yellow tiles placed all around the kitchen in the example above are an instant eye-catcher and a great contrast to the dominant green of the cabinets. In today's world of minimalist greige kitchens, it's hard to imagine making such committal choices in our culinary areas, but the '80s were all about going for it and not holding back.
There's a ghost in the fridge. Who you gonna call?
Not everybody was sold on the neons, though. Soft pastels were absolutely having a moment in the '80s, providing a more subdued version of the color movement. The kitchen above displays a softer blue color palette, one that instantly reminded us of Dana Barrett's kitchen in the movie "Ghostbusters." It also has checkered floors, a popular feature in '80s kitchens.
Rubik's Cube, the kitchen edition
In 1981, a design movement called the Memphis Group was born in Italy. It was kooky, eccentric, and fully postmodern. Characterized by big color blocks and playful geometric shapes, the style prioritized an unconventional look over a functional interior. The kitchen displayed above is a present-day iteration of this design, but it perfectly captures the essence of Memphis kitchens — an excess of color, attention-grabbing shapes, and a visibly energetic atmosphere.