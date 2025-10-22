12 Quirky '80s Kitchens That Will Take You Back In Time

The optimistic 1980s were quite the eccentric decade. It was the era of leg warmers, vigorous aerobics, and some of the most iconic movies ever made. It was also the time of kooky and opposing kitchen design trends. On one side were the brown-centered kitchens, still reminiscent of the '70s, embracing consistency and earthy tones. On the other side of the spectrum were kitchens exploding with funky neon colors. In the middle stood country-style white kitchens with bold pops of color. In other words, the '80s had a lot going on decor-wise.

Despite how much interior styles differed in terms of color, some things were the same across the board. Each 1980s kitchen was over-the-top in its own way, as maximalism ruled interior design. Even today, the '80s-inspired kitchens still lean into excess to bring the style of the decade to life — wallpapered walls, patterned floors, unconventional backsplashes, etc. At the time, there really was no such thing as too much. A lot of thought went into personalizing the space, so the homes of that decade are some of the most unique ones out there. Walk down memory lane with us as we look at 12 quirky '80s kitchens that are giving us major nostalgia for this bygone era.