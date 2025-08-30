The 1980s Kitchen Design Trend We'd Love To See Come Back
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When it comes to nostalgia and home decor, some styles are better left in the past, while others have the potential for a renaissance right in your own kitchen. Whether you're actively redecorating or seeking inspiration, looking back at designs of yesteryear can be a great place to start. Taking form, function, and fashion into consideration, one of the most bold and iconic 1980s kitchen design trends that seems due for a comeback is the fun and funky neon accent.
Neon accents may be one of those 80s kitchen design trends that no one remembers anymore, but they deserve a place in your kitchen. Back in this era, neon kitchens were all the rage, with brightly colored laminate countertops, appliances, and paint schemes inspired by the Memphis Design Movement that took off in the early 80s. Think of shades like hot pink, electric yellow, turquoise, and more. These certainly don't need to be splashed all over your walls, but a thoughtful pop of color here and there could make everyday meal prep feel more like a nostalgic daydream.
It's easy to take an otherwise underwhelming kitchen and liven up the room with bright neons. Start by looking to existing details in your kitchen for decor inspiration. For example, brighten up your kitchen counter with a Neon Splatter Ink Dish Drying Mat that's as funky as it is absorbent. You can theme your kitchen accents around one specific neon color or get extra creative with a whole rainbow of options.
Tips for an 80s-inspired neon kitchen transformation
There's no need to repaint your cabinets neon green to give your kitchen a dose of 80s flair. Swap out the essential must-have tools in your kitchen with vibrant alternatives. Go for a monochromatic set of hot pink gadgets and accessories, or pick just one bold accent piece like a stand mixer or tea kettle to add a burst of color to your kitchen. This design trend can be as minimal or maximal as you wish.
Another option is to incorporate neons not just for fashion, but also function. Consider illuminating your kitchen with LED strip lights. For example, try adding LED Neon Rope Lights to the underside of your cabinets, beneath the kitchen island, or along the baseboards to improve visibility. Many of these lights come with a remote, allowing you to change up the color scheme to suit your vibe. Hang a cheeky neon sign for a playful touch.
Another easy way to add 80s neon style to your kitchen is to revamp your utensils and dishware. Head to a vintage flea market or shop online for a set of brightly colored bowls, spoons, placemats, mugs, or flatware. Even something as simple as neon kitchen sponges can make cleanup all the more fun. On the other hand, if you have the budget for a makeover, transform your tile backsplash with an 80s color palette. Pair a bright shade with a muted neutral, such as warm beige and neon coral, to keep it contemporary. Bring back the 80s in a totally tubular way with thoughtfully-placed accents to give your kitchen a funky retro feel.