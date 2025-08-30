The 1980s Kitchen Design Trend We'd Love To See Come Back

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes to nostalgia and home decor, some styles are better left in the past, while others have the potential for a renaissance right in your own kitchen. Whether you're actively redecorating or seeking inspiration, looking back at designs of yesteryear can be a great place to start. Taking form, function, and fashion into consideration, one of the most bold and iconic 1980s kitchen design trends that seems due for a comeback is the fun and funky neon accent.

Neon accents may be one of those 80s kitchen design trends that no one remembers anymore, but they deserve a place in your kitchen. Back in this era, neon kitchens were all the rage, with brightly colored laminate countertops, appliances, and paint schemes inspired by the Memphis Design Movement that took off in the early 80s. Think of shades like hot pink, electric yellow, turquoise, and more. These certainly don't need to be splashed all over your walls, but a thoughtful pop of color here and there could make everyday meal prep feel more like a nostalgic daydream.

It's easy to take an otherwise underwhelming kitchen and liven up the room with bright neons. Start by looking to existing details in your kitchen for decor inspiration. For example, brighten up your kitchen counter with a Neon Splatter Ink Dish Drying Mat that's as funky as it is absorbent. You can theme your kitchen accents around one specific neon color or get extra creative with a whole rainbow of options.