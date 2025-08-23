15 Food And Drinks We Thought Were Healthy In The '80s

The 1980s were a decade of big hair, big corporate, and big ideas about food and health. Along with the U.S. government publishing its first dietary guidelines at the time, wellness broke free from its former association with folks like your hippie aunt and uncle and entered the mainstream. This was due, in part, to the advent of two cultural trends: fitness and workplace changes, especially the rise of women in the workplace. People had less time for home cooking, spiking a demand for grab-and-go convenience that was also good for you. In addition, fueled by the rise in diet fads, fat in food was essentially seen as the enemy, and carbs were viewed as the antidote to high cholesterol and obesity.

The decade produced a boom of fat-free and sugar-free food and drinks that were marketed as healthier options despite being highly processed and sometimes loaded with sugar or artificial sweeteners. Now, all decades are guilty of representing outdated "healthy" eating ideas, but the '80s are particularly interesting, encompassing almost the antithesis of what we believe today. Fat is no longer vilified, whole foods are preferred over packaged convenience, and diet culture is out. Nutrition knowledge is continually expanding, and who knows how we'll look back on the health trends of today?

We've compiled a list of food and drinks we thought were healthy back in the '80s. Much like the hairspray and spandex, it's perhaps a good thing the world's mostly moved on.