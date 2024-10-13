How To Choose The Absolute Best Store-Bought Bread, According To An Expert

Regardless of the type of bread, fewer ingredients usually indicates that it's the freshest, best stuff. There are other indicators of specific types of bready baked goods, though, that will help you choose the best. "For sourdough, check for a good crust, a crunchy 'ear,' and a hollow sound," Callao advises. The crust is self explanatory; you want something with a sturdy and crisp outer layer. The ear of sourdough is the part along the score (the incision made in the dough before baking) that turns into a crunchy, raised flap on the top of the loaf. It's a sign that the bread was baked well and with care. When you knock on the flat bottom of a loaf of sourdough, a hollow sound tells you that the bread has a light and airy crumb, as it should.

"For laminated breads like croissants, you want that flaky texture, a bit of crust when you bite in, and a nice honeycomb interior," the pastry expert shares. Basically, a good croissant is likely going to make a mess when you eat it thanks to its ultra-flakiness. If you don't have a local bakery in your area, you can likely find better bread than the sandwich stuff if you check the bakery section of your grocery store; even these will be baked fresher and contain fewer preservatives.