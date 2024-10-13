How To Choose The Absolute Best Store-Bought Bread, According To An Expert
Grocery store shelves are loaded with options when it comes to simple loaves of bread: Whole-wheat, honey wheat, white, sourdough, sprouted grain, and gluten-free each come in even more varieties. Maybe you've tried a bunch of the pre-packaged sandwich loaves, decided on your favorite of them, and haven't messed with your go-to choice since then, thinking it's the best you could get without making bread from scratch. But you may not actually be getting the best store-bought bread available. We spoke to Jami Callao, who oversees Respect Hospitality's pastry and bread programs, and she gave us her top tips on buying bread. "Look for fewer ingredients — that usually means better quality," Callao says.
Those sliced sandwich breads are usually filled with preservatives to keep them mold-free for longer, not to mention added sugar. Bread truly only requires a handful of ingredients: yeast, flour, water, and salt are the basics. To get pre-made, high-quality fresh bread, "Your local bakery is often the best bet," Callao says.
What to look for in specific types of bread
Regardless of the type of bread, fewer ingredients usually indicates that it's the freshest, best stuff. There are other indicators of specific types of bready baked goods, though, that will help you choose the best. "For sourdough, check for a good crust, a crunchy 'ear,' and a hollow sound," Callao advises. The crust is self explanatory; you want something with a sturdy and crisp outer layer. The ear of sourdough is the part along the score (the incision made in the dough before baking) that turns into a crunchy, raised flap on the top of the loaf. It's a sign that the bread was baked well and with care. When you knock on the flat bottom of a loaf of sourdough, a hollow sound tells you that the bread has a light and airy crumb, as it should.
"For laminated breads like croissants, you want that flaky texture, a bit of crust when you bite in, and a nice honeycomb interior," the pastry expert shares. Basically, a good croissant is likely going to make a mess when you eat it thanks to its ultra-flakiness. If you don't have a local bakery in your area, you can likely find better bread than the sandwich stuff if you check the bakery section of your grocery store; even these will be baked fresher and contain fewer preservatives.