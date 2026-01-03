Trader Joe's January 2026 Products: Best Items To Buy This Month
The new year is the perfect time to clean out your pantry. The holidays are over, the hustle and bustle have subsided, and it's time for a fresh start. Not only can you get rid of anything expired, but you can also donate any nonperishable and unexpired food that you aren't planning on using. A pantry cleanout will give you a chance to reorganize what's left, and the perfect excuse to stock up on new snacks and beverages you've been eager to try. Treat yourself to some small delicacies from Trader Joe's and decompress from the holiday stress so that you're ready to tackle your new year's resolutions.
Trader Joe's has an amazing variety of new products coming to stores in January 2026, including two new flavors of its fan-favorite prebiotic soda and a brand-new insulated tote bag that shoppers are clamoring to get their hands on. You might also be the first to spot a limited edition or limited release find, like the elusive and highly anticipated Trader Joe's whiskey released at the beginning of December. Whether you're celebrating the new year or just want to restock your pantry post-holiday season, Trader Joe's has some amazing finds. Check out our picks for the 14 best items to buy at Trader Joe's in 2026.
Mini Uncured Pepperoni Sticks
These mini pepperoni sticks are like a highly elevated Slim Jim. They're perfectly salty and flavorful and can give you a much-needed protein boost between meals. Each package is just $1.99 for around 16 sticks. Pop a few in your lunch bag before you leave for work or even use them to build a charcuterie board.
Strawberry Vanilla and Cherry Cola Prebiotic Soda
Trader Joe's is introducing two new flavors of prebiotic soda: Strawberry Vanilla and Cherry Cola. Although you might want to think twice before drinking "healthy" sodas without doing your research, these are two of the best prebiotic sodas in stores right now, as both contain five grams of dietary fiber per can. The Cherry Cola flavor has just five grams of sugar, while the Strawberry Vanilla boasts four grams per can.
Bird's Eye Chile Hot Sauce
This $2.99 hot sauce is perfect for people who like bright, acidic hot sauces that are relatively mild. We ranked it number five on our list of nine Trader Joe's hot sauces. It has a unique, tangy flavor that is delightfully sweet with a hint of garlic. Because it isn't numbingly hot, it's a versatile option that can be used on almost anything to give it a little extra kick.
Wild Alaskan Black Cod Sablefish with Miso Marinade
This brand-new addition to Trader Joe's seafood selection features wild-caught Alaskan black cod. Marinated in a sweet mixture of miso and rice wine, the fish is delicate, flaky, and flavorful. According to customers online, it's easy to prepare in the air fryer or oven, and pairs perfectly with leafy greens or steamed edamame. Plus, at just $9.99 for a 10-ounce package, it's an incredibly affordable way to add a little luxury to a simple weeknight dinner.
Pistachio Spread
Though this spread just hit shelves about a week ago, shoppers are already raving about it. At just $6.49 a jar, the sweet spread was produced in Bronte, Sicily. In a post on Reddit, shoppers have deemed this spread "delightful" and "thrilling." Some of the best ways to use pistachio paste include as a spread for toast, in ice cream or a milkshake, in overnight oats, or for a no-bake pistachio cheesecake.
Cold Brew Coffee Black
If you don't have time to make your own cold brew at home, Trader Joe's offers affordable and convenient alternatives. This $1.99 can of ready-to-drink cold brew coffee is easy to grab from the fridge on your way out the door. With a smooth, mellow taste, it can be amped up with your favorite coffee add-ins.
Uncured Salami Snacker
Priced at just $2.69 for three ounces of uncured Genoa salami and Provolone cheese, this is the perfect TJ's snack. Enjoy it on crackers, in a sandwich, or just eat it on its own. It's also a great way to elevate your packed lunch. Each package contains a whopping 21 grams of protein, so it's also a healthy choice for a post-workout pick-me-up.
English Muffin Breakfast Sandwich
Trader Joe's has a reputation for quick, affordable, and delicious frozen breakfast items. This package includes two hearty pork sausage, egg, and cheddar breakfast sandwiches for $4.99. Each sandwich offers 18 grams of protein and can be heated in the microwave or air fryer — though we recommend air-frying if you want a perfectly crispy and tender sandwich.
2 Affogatos Vanilla Non-Dairy Frozen Desserts
This dessert is the epitome of a small luxury. One of Italy's most beloved treats, the affogato in its most classic form is prepared by pouring hot espresso or coffee over ice cream. This version includes two single-serving vegan and non-dairy treats for $4.49. Each cup has a scoop of the non-dairy vanilla dessert and a packet of instant coffee. Prepare it by simply mixing the coffee with hot water and pouring it into the cup.
Buffalo Style Chicken Meatballs
Frozen meatballs are a great item to have in your freezer for a fast, comforting weeknight meal. This Trader Joe's item costs just $4.29, offering 12 ounces of meatballs made from antibiotic-free, minimally processed chicken combined with Monterey Jack cheese and Buffalo seasoning. These take only four minutes to heat in the air fryer, or you can use them for a simpler version of our one-pan chicken, spinach, and feta meatball recipe.
Greek Extra Virgin Olive Oil
There is a big difference between Greek and Italian olive oil. Greek olive oil is typically made with Koroneiki olives, which give the oil a rounded yet slightly peppery and bitter flavor. Trader Joe's Greek Extra Virgin Olive Oil is imported from Crete and is priced at $8.99 for a 16.9-ounce bottle. It's a limited time seasonal offering, so look for it at your local store to see if it's still in stock.
3 Spreads for Cheeses & Toast
This cute trio contains three 4.58-ounce jars of fruit spread in bold flavor combinations: strawberry and black pepper, rhubarb and vanilla, and mango and yuzu. Each package goes for $8.99, and online commenters have some great suggestions for pairing the spreads with other Trader Joe's treats. One Reddit user recommends adding the strawberry and black pepper spread to TJ's Greek cheese spiral, while another Redditor notes that it works well with crackers and Trader Joe's Unexpected Cheddar cheese.
Organic Double Chocolate Batard
We named the Organic Fig & Honey Batard one of the best Trader Joe's products in December, and now a new flavor can be found in stores. This bread comes from the same artisanal, organic French bakery and features both dark chocolate chunks and cocoa powder. One Redditor, who calls the bread "amazing," recommends baking it and then enjoying it with Trader Joe's chocolate mascarpone cheese.
Dusty Blue Large Insulated Bag
A new version of the incredibly versatile and handy insulated tote has hit Trader Joe's shelves — but not for long. This limited-time Trader Joe's bag is already selling for three times the retail price on eBay, so if your local store still has any in stock, consider yourself lucky. At 18 inches wide and 12 inches deep, these $8.99 insulated bags make it easy to keep food cold while shopping, camping, or on a road trip.