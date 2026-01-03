Trader Joe's January 2026 Products: Best Items To Buy This Month

The new year is the perfect time to clean out your pantry. The holidays are over, the hustle and bustle have subsided, and it's time for a fresh start. Not only can you get rid of anything expired, but you can also donate any nonperishable and unexpired food that you aren't planning on using. A pantry cleanout will give you a chance to reorganize what's left, and the perfect excuse to stock up on new snacks and beverages you've been eager to try. Treat yourself to some small delicacies from Trader Joe's and decompress from the holiday stress so that you're ready to tackle your new year's resolutions.

Trader Joe's has an amazing variety of new products coming to stores in January 2026, including two new flavors of its fan-favorite prebiotic soda and a brand-new insulated tote bag that shoppers are clamoring to get their hands on. You might also be the first to spot a limited edition or limited release find, like the elusive and highly anticipated Trader Joe's whiskey released at the beginning of December. Whether you're celebrating the new year or just want to restock your pantry post-holiday season, Trader Joe's has some amazing finds. Check out our picks for the 14 best items to buy at Trader Joe's in 2026.