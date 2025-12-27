9 Trader Joe's Hot Sauces, Ranked Worst To Best

Trader Joe's offers some of the best condiments out there, ranging from ketchups and mustards to chimichurri sauces and various spreads. If you dive a little deeper into the world of TJ's condiments, you'll find an entire subsection of hot sauces, including familiar staples, like sriracha, and more unique options, like sweet potato habanero hot sauce. No matter what heat level you prefer, or whether you like your sauce vinegary or sweet, fermented or fresh, smooth or chunky, Trader Joe's has options for just about any hot sauce lover.

But that begs the question: which Trader Joe's hot sauces are any good? To answer that, I set out to sample a selection of TJ's hot sauces, hoping to identify the best of the bunch. As someone who is no stranger to a good hot sauce (just check out my Cholula hot sauce ranking and Tabasco hot sauce ranking), I eagerly put nine of Trader Joe's hot sauces to the taste test. When sampling these sauces to determine which comes out on top, the perfect balance of heat and flavor was the most important factor in my judgment. But there were other factors at play as well, like the sauce's complexity or whether it had a particularly interesting flavor or consistency. Ultimately, it was fairly difficult to determine the lowest-ranked sauce, but first place was a clear-cut winner that stood out above the rest.