Trader Joe's December 2025 Products: Best Items To Buy This Month
As a chill fills the air and homes are decorated with festive ornaments, we look for ways to connect with family, friends, and loved ones. This may mean sharing a meal, opening your home to travelers, or surprising people with small gifts or acts of kindness. One of the best places to turn for holiday foods and gifts alike is Trader Joe's. Each holiday season, Trader Joe's fills its shelves with treats that shoppers wait for all year long.
Starting on December 1, shoppers turn to their local Trader Joe's stores for classic holiday foods and beverages. From festive flavor combinations like chocolate and peppermint to unique culinary pairings like truffle burrata, the store truly has something to offer everyone. As you make your way down your list of foodie friends and loved ones who deserve something special this year, consider choosing from our picks for the 15 best Trader Joe's December products. We selected our favorite Trader Joe's winter holiday items, including returning fan-favorites and brand new seasonal offerings ranging from classic to surprising.
Cookie Mug Hangers
These Cookie Mug Hangers might be the cutest Trader Joe's winter holiday product. Each one is in the shape of an adorable gingerbread man. You can perch one on the side of your mug of coffee or cocoa, or even a glass of milk or a holiday cocktail. The cookies are cinnamon-spiced with a dusting of sugar and a cute smiling face. Each box is $2.99.
Gluten-Free Candy Cane Joe-Joe's
Gluten-Free Candy Cane Joe-Joe's are a returning Trader Joe's holiday favorite. Unlike TJ's traditional Candy Cane Joe-Joe's, which may not be returning this season, these ones are a gluten free treat rich in minty cocoa flavor. The cream inside includes real pieces of peppermint candy, and the cookies are perfect for dunking in oat milk, coffee, or cocoa. Each box is $4.99.
Marzipan Stollen
Fans claim that Trader Joe's Marzipan Stollen is a hidden, underrated gem. Like a traditional stollen bread recipe with marzipan, this German import from KuchenMeister is a rich loaf of bread made from a yeasted dough filled with marzipan and rolled up with candied fruits and nuts. Shoppers describe it as subtly sweet and surprisingly affordable.
Break Apart Reindeer
The new Break Apart Reindeer is a Trader Joe's find that makes a perfect stocking stuffer. It's a hollow, milk chocolate reindeer that packs a delightfully fruity holiday surprise. When you break it open, you'll find red nose-shaped gummy candies, perfect for Rudolph fans. At only $3.99 each, pick one up for every kid (or adult) on your shopping list.
Stepping it Up Spicy Snack Bar Mix
If you grab a tin of Step Up to the Snack Bar Mix every year, we have a new product for you to try. The new $5.99 Stepping it Up Spicy Snack Bar mix is like the original recipe, but with sweet jalapeno pretzels, spicy cheese corn sticks, spiced chile almonds, and chile lemon corn nuggets. It's a great choice for anyone who likes a little bit of heat alongside their favorite winter ale.
Uncured Bacon Wrapped Scallops
This once-discontinued and now returning-for-a-limited-time offering can be found in the freezer section. It's almost as tasty as a homemade bacon-wrapped scallops recipe, but can be made in a fraction of the time. Each $10.99 box includes eight plump scallops wrapped in rich smoked bacon. Just pop them in the oven or air fryer for 15-20 minutes and enjoy.
Truffle Burrata
The Truffle Burrata is finally back at Trader Joe's. It's a favorite each year, made from fresh, chewy Wisconsin Mozzarella filled with rich black truffle-infused cream. Fans recommend using it to top pizza or salad or to make a fancy bruschetta. It makes a great appetizer for a holiday meal, and it's also Kosher-certified.
O'Nog Non-Dairy Eggnog
If you're dairy-free but incredibly envious of everyone who gets to enjoy a festive cup of boozy eggnog during the holidays, Trader Joe's is here for you. It's bringing back its O'Nog Non-Dairy Oat Beverage. At $2.99 a quart, it offers a creamy, oat-y, noggy flavor that calls out for rum. Fans like it better than the Almond Breeze Nog and love using it to make overnight oats.
Sleigh Ride Cookies
Another brand new product on the Trader Joe's holiday dessert lineup is its Sleigh Ride Cookies. This sweet sugar cookie includes chunks of Candy Cane Joe-Joe's along with crushed candy canes, creating a soft, sweet cookie with a crunchy, minty surprise. This one is destined to be a returning holiday favorite, and is only $3.99 a box.
Panettone & Chocolate Gelato-Style Frozen Dessert
Panettone, which has an origin story straight out of a Hallmark holiday movie, is an Italian sweet bread packed with raisins or other dried fruits. This new Trader Joe's dessert combines the classic flavors of panettone with a frozen chocolate gelato-style dessert. The ice cream includes pieces of candied citrus peel and sweet bread with swirls of chocolate syrup, and is $4.49 a pint.
Kouign Amann Pastry
Kouign Amann pastry is a round pastry made from layers of butter and caramelized sugar dough. It originates from the Brittany region of France. It is also somewhat tricky to make from scratch, so we're really glad that this fan-favorite Trader Joe's French pastry is back in time for the holidays. You can find a pack of four pastries for $5.49 in the freezer section.
Winter Wassail Punch
Winter Wassail Punch is a returning favorite. It can be enjoyed hot or cold, on its own or mixed with wine, bourbon, or rum. In fact, the key to perfecting your wassail punch is to add hard cider and sherry. Fans say that it's best warm, and the back of the bottle has warming instructions and recipes. Each bottle is $4.99, so grab a few and make a dreamy punch for your holiday party.
Peppermint Brookie
If you're familiar with the best and worst of Trader Joe's baked goods, you might have tried one of its brookie varieties before. Brookies, a cookie-brownie hybrid, have a brownie layer on the bottom and a cookie layer on top. This year marks the release of a peppermint version, featuring a fudgy brownie bottom topped with a peppermint-flavored sugar cookie. We can't wait to try it. Grab a box for $4.99.
Organic Fig & Honey Batard
A bâtard is a small, oval-shaped loaf of French bread that is shorter and wider than a baguette. This holiday product was first released last year, and comes from an organic French bakery. Its dough is filled with dried figs and sweetened with honey so that it is perfectly airy on the inside and great for pairing with salty cheese or butter. Get it for just $4.99 a loaf.
Mini Gingerbread People
What's cuter than a decorated gingerbread person cookie? A MINI gingerbread person cookie. Trader Joe's has brought back this fan-favorite at just $4.49 a box, which is good news for anyone who was considering spending almost twice as much for a box on eBay. The front of each delightfully spicy cookie features cute raised details, and the back is frosted with white fudge icing. Dip them in coffee or enjoy them on their own.