Our Favorite Trader Joe's Winter Holiday Item Reminds Us Of Thin Mints

There's nothing quite like a Trader Joe's seasonal drop, especially when it comes to all of the Christmas-themed treats that start appearing on shelves this time of year. We've already tried out 13 of this year's winter holiday items, and it's going to be a long road to the end of the year, because many are hard to put down. There was one product that especially blew us away, however, and that was the Mini Dark Chocolate Mint Stars.

These simple bite-sized treats are a recurring holiday item for Trader Joe's, and there's a reason they keep coming back. The Mini Dark Chocolate Mint Stars are simple and delicious, and they remind us of one of our favorite Girl Scout cookie flavors: classic Thin Mints. The stars consist of tiny, mint-infused chocolate shortbread cookies that have been covered in a smooth layer of dark chocolate and topped with nonpareil sugar sprinkles.

Our tester loved how much crunch the sprinkles added to the cookies, which already have a snappable texture, and she really enjoyed how festive they look and taste. The mint flavor is mild but detectable, and it pairs beautifully with the dark chocolate. Like many others, she buys multiple boxes every year before the cookies sell out for the season.