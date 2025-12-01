Our Favorite Trader Joe's Winter Holiday Item Reminds Us Of Thin Mints
There's nothing quite like a Trader Joe's seasonal drop, especially when it comes to all of the Christmas-themed treats that start appearing on shelves this time of year. We've already tried out 13 of this year's winter holiday items, and it's going to be a long road to the end of the year, because many are hard to put down. There was one product that especially blew us away, however, and that was the Mini Dark Chocolate Mint Stars.
These simple bite-sized treats are a recurring holiday item for Trader Joe's, and there's a reason they keep coming back. The Mini Dark Chocolate Mint Stars are simple and delicious, and they remind us of one of our favorite Girl Scout cookie flavors: classic Thin Mints. The stars consist of tiny, mint-infused chocolate shortbread cookies that have been covered in a smooth layer of dark chocolate and topped with nonpareil sugar sprinkles.
Our tester loved how much crunch the sprinkles added to the cookies, which already have a snappable texture, and she really enjoyed how festive they look and taste. The mint flavor is mild but detectable, and it pairs beautifully with the dark chocolate. Like many others, she buys multiple boxes every year before the cookies sell out for the season.
'Better than Thin Mints'
Some people actually prefer the Mini Dark Chocolate Mint Stars to Thin Mints, according to online reviews. One Reddit user said, "Amazing. Better than Thin Mints. And so festive!" Another wrote, "Honestly[,] might prefer them...I love the tiny size and little sprinkles." People have also said they've struggled to stop themselves from eating the entire box in one sitting. "I had to throw them out because I would not stop eating them," another Reddit user said. "They're literally so good I buy like seven boxes [every time]," someone else said on TikTok. People serve the cookies at holiday gatherings, arrange them on dessert charcuterie boards, and give them out as presents.
Customers also store them in the freezer for added crunch, which apparently makes them even harder to stop eating. Additionally, bakers have tried to recreate the shortbread Christmas cookies at home, but the beauty of these bad boys is that you can simply open the box and enjoy. That's if you can find them — so make sure you get to a store soon to stock up. And if the minis are sold out, Trader Joe's sells a larger version of the cookies that are also delicious. But let's face it, they're just not as cute.