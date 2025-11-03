15 Trader Joe's Finds Perfect For Stocking Stuffers

Opening the gifts found inside of a holiday stocking is one of the most joyful parts of the season — but a stocking doesn't need to have elaborate, expensive trinkets inside. In fact, stockings have historically contained small, inexpensive gifts, many of which were food items. People used to look forward to delicacies like oranges, nuts, and candies, inspiring some of the 25 best stocking stuffers for foodies, young or old.

As an adult, you probably have different ideas of what a stocking should contain. Yet you can still inspire the same sense of whimsy that makes the season special — and Trader Joe's is the perfect place to find stocking stuffers. Each location is filled with bite-sized and single-serving treats that anyone would be overjoyed to receive. You don't even actually need to use a stocking — just pick up some of the viral Trader Joe's mini tote bags and fill it up.