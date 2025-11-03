15 Trader Joe's Finds Perfect For Stocking Stuffers
Opening the gifts found inside of a holiday stocking is one of the most joyful parts of the season — but a stocking doesn't need to have elaborate, expensive trinkets inside. In fact, stockings have historically contained small, inexpensive gifts, many of which were food items. People used to look forward to delicacies like oranges, nuts, and candies, inspiring some of the 25 best stocking stuffers for foodies, young or old.
As an adult, you probably have different ideas of what a stocking should contain. Yet you can still inspire the same sense of whimsy that makes the season special — and Trader Joe's is the perfect place to find stocking stuffers. Each location is filled with bite-sized and single-serving treats that anyone would be overjoyed to receive. You don't even actually need to use a stocking — just pick up some of the viral Trader Joe's mini tote bags and fill it up.
Dark Chocolate Coffee Buzz Bar
The Dark Chocolate Coffee Buzz Bar from Trader Joe's is designed to be a treat for all of the senses. It's the perfect, heavenly blend of chocolate and coffee without being overwhelmingly over the top with either flavor. For $2.29, each package comes with four bars, making it to split up between more than one stocking.
Everything But the Bagel Nut Duo
If you're anything like us, you want to put Trader Joe's Everything but the Bagel seasoning on, well, everything – even the 12 things you never thought to put it on. Luckily, the grocery chain answered your wish by creating the Everything but the Bagel Nut Duo. For just $4.99, the 8 ounce bags contain almonds, cashews, and the perfect mix of the garlicky seasoning — making for the snack-sized treats to slip right into a stocking.
Organic Spicy Taco Sauce
Do you have a foodie in your life who puts hot sauce on everything? You know the type; they might even spice up their coffee with a dash of hot sauce, or bring a bottle of their favorite brand with them to restaurants. For just $2.29, TJ's Organic Spicy Taco Sauce will make the perfect gift to add to their stocking this year. It's a vinegary, spicy delight.
Calamari Pieces in Olive Oil
The small but flavorful tins of Calamari Pieces in Olive Oil are one of the Tasting Table taste tester's favorite Trader Joe's tinned seafood items. For just $3.99, the adorable and compact design of the tinned fish adds color and flavor to your array of stocking stuffers. Whoever you gift it to can enjoy it on crackers and in a pasta salads — or, if they want, they can just eat it straight out of the tin.
Hot Cocoa Polar Bear
The Hot Cocoa Polar Bear is a limited-time Trader Joe's holiday item that people look forward to every year, and everyone is hopeful it will come back this season. Added to a mug of warm milk, the chocolate bears melt and you get a perfectly rich, chocolatey, seasonal treat for just $1.99. They're the ideal size for a stocking, and make a whimsical choice for kids and adults alike.
Classic Bitters
If you have a friend or family member who fancies themselves a mixologist, they'll appreciate getting this mini bottle of Trader Joe's Classic Bitters in their stocking. Bitters are used in cocktails to enhance the flavor and infuse it with intensely fragrant botanicals and spices, and no home bar is complete without them. Trader Joe's Classic Bitters have notes of clove, cinnamon, and herbs for just $4.99.
Wintry Blend Ground Coffee
Trader Joe's roasts coffee beans from all over the world, and its unique blends are favored by even the biggest coffee snobs. If you have enough room in your stockings, add a bag of TJ's Wintry Blend Ground Coffee for just $7.99. This seasonal favorite is made of medium-to-dark roasted Arabica beans, and it's infused with a blend of seasonal flavors and spice, including green and red peppercorns, cloves, and cinnamon.
Dark Chocolate Orange Sticks
We're hoping that Trader Joe's beloved Dark Chocolate Oranges make a return to shelves this holiday season. But, If they don't, we'll settle for the Dark Chocolate Orange Sticks. For $3.99 a bag, each tiny nugget features a thick chocolate shell with a gooey, orange-flavored jelly center that many customers have called addicting.
Reusable Silicone Food Storage Bags
Trader Joe's Reusable Silicone Food Storage Bags are made from premium food-grade silicone, and they a lot sturdier than other reusable storage bags on Amazon. Sold for $9.99 for a pack of three, you can put a package in each stocking by itself or fill each of them with a mix of different Trader Joe's candies.
Hot Chocolate Stirring Spoon
The Trader Joe's Hot Chocolate Stirring Spoon is another seasonal item people look forward to each year. The 2025 version is designed to be dunked in a steaming mug of milk, where it will melt and infuse your drink with a delightful blend of chocolate and marshmallows. For just $1.29, whoever you gift it to will also be happy to know they can use it to add a shot of chocolate to their coffee.
TJ's Mushroom & Company Multipurpose Umami Seasoning Blend
Who isn't obsessed with Trader Joe's Mushroom & Company Umami Seasoning Blend? The umami-packed Trader Joe's seasoning is great for potatoes, but also pasta, seafood, and, well, pretty much anything else you want to infuse with its hallmark savoriness. For $2.99, add it to the stocking of a friend or family member with a highly refined palate.
Chocolate Passport
The Chocolate Passport is one of the most popular Trader Joe's chocolate treats every holiday season, containing eight curated bars of chocolate from around the world. The 2025 box includes those from Peru, Ecuador, Venezuela, The Dominican Republic, Ghana, Papua New Guinea, Sao Tome, and Tanzania. For $10.99, you can split the box up and put a bar or two in each stocking or just buy extra large stockings.
Reusable Sponge Cloths
At $3.99 for a pack, Trader Joe's version of Swedish dishcloths are both sustainable and affordable. If you have friends or family who are committed to keeping an eco-friendly home, they make the perfect little gift to pop into their stockings. Each package of TJ's Reusable Sponge Cloths comes with five colorful sponges, so you can either split them up or give each person their own set.
Lemon Stuffed Olives
Give your friends and family a trip to the Mediterranean without even leaving the sofa with these flavorful, savory Lemon Stuffed Olives from Trader Joe's. At $2.99, each jar is just the right size for a stocking — and the stuffed Chalkidiki olives are the perfect way to freshen up a dirty martini or liven up charcuterie board. But they're just as good eaten straight from the jar, too.
Boozy Bottles
If you're putting together stockings for folks who are over 21, it would be a shame not to include a few of Trader Joe's Boozy Bottles. For just $4, each package contains nine delightfully boozy chocolate treats in the shape of champagne bottles. The chocolates are made from dark French chocolate, and the booze inside is a surprisingly upscale cognac liquor. Invite your friends and family to open their stockings and drink up.