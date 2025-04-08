Freshen Up Your Next Dirty Martini With One Trader Joe's Ingredient
Spring has officially sprung at Trader Joe's. The onset of April has seen the emergence of many springtime items on the grocer's shelves, one of which will work perfectly to freshen up your next dirty martini. With a handle of vodka and a jar of Trader Joe's Lemon Stuffed Olives, your usual martini can get an easy and simple spring refresh. Imported from Greece, these Chalkidiki olives are traditionally cured for a meaty texture and stuffed with lemon peels. The combination makes for an excellent snack when speared through a toothpick and garnished across the rim of your cocktail. The real magic, however, is in the brine.
Following the perfect ratio for a dirty martini – 2oz/.5oz/.75oz gin to vermouth to brine, according to what Matt Landes of Cocktail Academy told Forbes — the brine inside the jars of Trader Joe's lemon stuffed olives gives your martini an instant combination of olives with a twist. Thanks to the presence of lemon peels, the brine inherits a bright hint of lemony flavor that plays perfectly in spring cocktail variations, and specifically your dirty martinis. Stored in the fridge and combined with the rest of your martini ingredients, this drink is best served in a chilled glass.
Other uses for Trader Joe's lemon stuffed olives
While a martini might be the most obvious way to use Trader Joe's seasonal, lemon-stuffed olives, it's far from the only. These olives make an obvious addition or substitute in any Mediterranean cooking you do at home. Thrown into everything from Greek lemon potatoes to your Moroccan vegetable tagine as another shortcut ingredient, these olives will mesh effortlessly with the flavors conducive to the regions. The brine itself would also work well stirred into soups such as the lemony Greek chicken soup, Avgolemono, or zuppa Toscana. Another idea is to substitute part of the water you cook your rice in with the brine. Paired with garlic and fresh herbs, your rice will get an instant hit of lemony zest and buttery olives that will pair well with a serving of chicken or fish.
You might also consider using the olive brine to make sauces and dressings. A splash of this lemony brine could do wonders for your pizza or pasta sauce, whether it's white or red. But, you could also easily add a splash to your vinaigrette dressing and coat it over your salad greens for something just a bit different. You could also enjoy a splash of the lemon stuffed olive brine in your sparkling water for a savory drinking experience without the booze.