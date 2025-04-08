Freshen Up Your Next Dirty Martini With One Trader Joe's Ingredient

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Spring has officially sprung at Trader Joe's. The onset of April has seen the emergence of many springtime items on the grocer's shelves, one of which will work perfectly to freshen up your next dirty martini. With a handle of vodka and a jar of Trader Joe's Lemon Stuffed Olives, your usual martini can get an easy and simple spring refresh. Imported from Greece, these Chalkidiki olives are traditionally cured for a meaty texture and stuffed with lemon peels. The combination makes for an excellent snack when speared through a toothpick and garnished across the rim of your cocktail. The real magic, however, is in the brine.

Following the perfect ratio for a dirty martini – 2oz/.5oz/.75oz gin to vermouth to brine, according to what Matt Landes of Cocktail Academy told Forbes — the brine inside the jars of Trader Joe's lemon stuffed olives gives your martini an instant combination of olives with a twist. Thanks to the presence of lemon peels, the brine inherits a bright hint of lemony flavor that plays perfectly in spring cocktail variations, and specifically your dirty martinis. Stored in the fridge and combined with the rest of your martini ingredients, this drink is best served in a chilled glass.