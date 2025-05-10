12 Best Reusable Food Storage Bags, According To Amazon Reviews
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There are many reasons you might be considering making the switch to reusable food storage bags. Perhaps you're looking to reduce your environmental footprint by cutting single-use bags out. Or maybe you've learned more about microplastics, and are looking for a safer alternative for holding various food items or packing them in a lunch box. You could also simply be considering your bottom line and doing the math to decide that the initial investment in a product that can be reused will save you money in the long run. Whether one of these describes your reasoning for making the switch, you likely have the same goal: Finding the best reusable food storage bags.
To help you accomplish this goal, we've narrowed down some choices by highlighting the best products on the market. We used Amazon reviews to help us put this list together, only considering products that came highly recommended by the vast majority of reviewers. Additionally, we aimed to include a mix of bag sizes, styles, and set quantities. Without further ado, here are the 12 best reusable food storage bags according to Amazon reviews.
Stasher Premium Silicone Reusable Food Storage Bags (4-Pack)
When it comes to reusable food storage bags, Stasher is among the most well-known manufacturers. This set of four bags includes a range of sizes to help you hold a variety of items. You'll receive one half-gallon bag, two sandwich bags, and one snack bag.
Made from silicone, the bags are designed to be durable and functional. The silicone material means that these are dishwasher-safe, as well, for easy cleaning, since silicone utensils are one of the kitchen tools you may not have realized are dishwasher-safe. If desired, you can even put these bags in the microwave or oven (up to 425 degrees Fahrenheit) thanks to a heat-safe construction. And to prevent leaks and keep foods fresh, each bag features a Pinch-Loc seal.
According to customer reviews, these are a top choice for reusable food storage bags. The vast majority of reviewers have given this product 4 or 5 stars, with many highlighting the ease of cleaning. Consumers appreciate that these bags are dishwasher-safe, for instance, though a few noted certain sauces may stain the bags. Still, this doesn't impact their functionality, and most customers find the bags stay sealed well without leaking.
Purchase the Stasher Premium Silicone Reusable Food Storage Bags (4-Pack) at Amazon for $54.99
Ideatech Reusable Bags (20-Pack)
If you're looking to make a purchase to help cut down on disposable plastic bags, consider this set from Ideatech. This product includes 20 pieces, helping you better outfit your space. You'll have what you'll need to store more fruits and vegetables, pack sandwiches and snacks for lunches, and more.
This set includes eight 1-gallon bags, six 1-quart bags, and 6 snack sized bags. Each size has an upper strip with a different color, making it easier to distinguish between them in the drawer. With double-zippered closures, the bags are also designed to prevent foods (even liquids) from spilling and making a mess in your fridge or on your countertops. These bags are dishwasher-safe, too, as well as freezer-safe. The BPA-free silicone material and tight seal also help reduce the risk of freezer burn, ensuring items emerge fresh and ready for use.
Overall, reviews indicate customers are pleased they decided to purchase this set, with many users highlighting them as a great value for the money. Plus, the set is reasonably priced, and comes with more bags than you'll get for the same cost from some other brands. Several reviews also mentioned that the bags work well, allowing you to store a variety of items.
Purchase the Ideatech Reusable Bags (20-Pack) at Amazon for $22.99
FoodSaver Reusable Gallon Vacuum Zipper Bags
If you have a vacuum sealer and are tired of throwing out storage bags after just a single use, there's an alternative — one that can help you keep foods fresh while also cutting back on plastic waste. For starters, these FoodSaver Reusable Vacuum Zipper Bags can be washed and reused as expected, keeping plastic out of the landfill and saving you money in the long run.
Each of these BPA-free, 1-gallon bags feature a valve that connects to the handheld vacuum attachment, making it easy to remove excess air to reduce freezer burn and preserve freshness. In addition to using these bags to store food in the fridge or freezer, you can also use them for sous vide cooking.
By and large, customers have a very high opinion of these vacuum zipper bags from FoodSaver. They appreciate that these are genuinely reusable, unlike other vacuum-sealed bags they've used in the past. They also note that cleaning the bags to save for a future use is quite simple; you simply need to flip the bags inside out, scrub them lightly with some soap and warm water, rinse, and let them dry. According to reviewers, these bags also perform well when storing actual food, keeping items fresh while protecting against freezer burn.
Purchase the FoodSaver Reusable Gallon Vacuum Zipper Bags at Amazon for $14.99
Winrock Reusable 100% Silicone Food Storage Bags (3-Pack)
If you're curious to see whether silicone bags are the right solution for your needs, you might be interested in this set of bags from Winrock. This budget-friendly set comes with three bags of varying sizes (17 ounces, 34 ounces, and 51 ounces), making it just right for a test drive.
Each bag has a zip-lock seal to keep food items from spilling, and ensure they remain fresh over time. They're made out of a BPA-, lead-, PVC-, and latex-free silicone material, as well, which is safe to use in the dishwasher, microwave, fridge, and freezer. Each one can replace countless single-use plastic bags to help you decrease your environmental impact, which may be part of the reason why the majority of customers have given this set of silicone bags a rating of 4 or 5 stars.
Many reviews share these bags are easy to close, as well, and the seal does a good job keeping foods from spilling out. Several reviewers also highlighted the overall design of the bags, noting they can stand up without additional support, which helps with storing food or filling the bags on the counter.
Purchase the Winrock Reusable 100% Silicone Food Storage Bags (3-Pack) at Amazon for $13.29
Debbie Meyer GreenBags (40-Pack)
If you're tired of produce going bad before you get a chance to eat it, the way you're storing it may be to blame. With that in mind, Debbie Meyer GreenBags are designed specifically to store produce. Each bag is made from a proprietary blend of natural ingredients that have been tested to extend the lifespan of fruits and vegetables.
The brand's reusable food storage bags help absorb the ethylene gas that many produce items expel, which causes them to ripen more quickly. Each set comes with 40 bags, with a mix of medium, large, and extra large sizes to accommodate a range of items. You may even find that the extra large bags offer the best way to keep lettuce fresh. After using them, the bags can be washed and used again for up to 10 uses each.
Of course, if you were to ask customers to share their thoughts on these bags, you'd almost certainly hear some very positive feedback. They're impressed with how well the bags work — as in they actually keep fruits and vegetables fresher for longer — while several customers highlighted them as an excellent value, as well. With how much money you can save from keeping produce out of the trash or compost pile, along with the reasonable cost, most reviewers are glad they decided to go with this Debbie Meyer product.
Purchase the Debbie Meyer GreenBags (40-Pack) at Amazon for $19.99
Stasher Premium Silicone Reusable Food Storage Stand-up Bag
You may want to consider this large silicone storage bag from Stasher to store bulkier items, or if you're looking for a reusable option when preparing meals to freeze for the future. The bag offers a 104-ounce capacity, or slightly more than ¾ of a gallon.
One exciting feature about this bag is that it can stand up on a counter, table, or in the fridge. This is a convenient feature if you want to fill the bag with a liquid-based dish that would otherwise spill out. Once filled, use the Pinch-Loc seal to keep everything contained. The BPA-free silicone material is dishwasher-, microwave-, oven-, fridge-, and freezer-safe.
The vast majority of customers are glad they decided to go with this silicone storage bag. They find the material is very durable, while several reviewers also like the design of the seal. They not only find it opens and closes easily, but also share it does a good job preventing leaks. The self-standing design was another feature that many reviewers mentioned, as they find this makes it easier to fill, as well as more convenient to use when storing foods.
Purchase the Stasher Premium Silicone Reusable Food Storage Stand-Up Bag at Amazon from $29.99
Lerine Reusable Gallon Freezer Bags (6-Pack)
Are you looking for some reusable food storage bags to keep meat and other items in the freezer? If so, this option from Lerine may be a good bet for you. This set comes with six 1-gallon bags, which are a good size for portioning out meat bought in bulk or holding freezer meals for your slow cooker (among other options). You can use them to help you avoid some of the common mistakes people make when freezing ground beef by making sure that you pack the bags tightly and remove all the excess air before sealing.
These silicone freezer bags are made from a BPA-free material, and each one can replace up to 300 plastic bags. This gives you some insight into how much they can potentially save you financially, as well as in terms of cutting back on waste with single-use options.
Reviews for these reusable gallon-sized freezer bags are overwhelmingly positive, too. Several customers note the material feels durable and is thicker than they were anticipating. They find that the bags are a good size to use when freezing food, as well, while other customers shared these helped prevent freezer burn to keep items fresh and flavorful.
Purchase the Lerine Reusable Gallon Freezer Bags (6-Pack) at Amazon for $13.99
Earthwise Reusable Mesh Produce Bags (9-Pack)
You can bring the Earthwise Reusable Mesh Produce Bags to the grocery store or farmers market when shopping for produce, and avoid wasting a single-use bag to bring items home. Each bag is generously sized — measuring 11 inches wide and 13.5 inches long — so it should hold about the same number of apples or peaches that you could fit in a standard plastic bag from the store.
This Earthwise set includes nine bags, and each bag has a drawstring to keep your food items from falling out. The breathable mesh material can also help you avoid common produce storage mistakes by allowing for greater air circulation around your items.
Most customers appear satisfied with these bags, which is reflected in the high percentage of 4 and 5 star reviews. One feature that many cite is the capacity. Customers tend to find the bags are a large enough to accommodate several produce items. Reviewers find these are a great alternative to plastic produce bags, and appreciate that they're easy to clean in the washer so they're ready to be used over and over again.
Purchase the Earthwise Reusable Mesh Produce Bags (9-Pack) at Amazon for $14.99
Qinline Reusable Food Storage Bags (10-Pack)
Take a look at the Qinline Reusable Food Storage Bags. The set includes 10 bags of varying sizes, making it a useful addition for storing produce, creating individually packaged snacks, or bringing along your favorite sandwich recipe for lunch on the go.
Each purchase comes with two gallon-sized bags, four sandwich-sized bags, and two snack-sized bags. In addition to using these to pack lunches or store produce in the fridge, they're also freezer-safe, so you can use them to store meats, leftovers, and other items for longer. However, unlike some other silicone bags, the manufacturer of these does not recommend washing them in the dishwasher.
According to customer reviews, these reusable storage bags are well worth considering. Many customers believe the set is a great value, as some other manufacturers charge more money for fewer bags. In other words, these could be a good budget pick for anyone looking to try reusable bags for the first time. Another feature that many people mention in reviews is the assortment of sizes. People like that they can use the bags to store both small and large quantities of food, as well, without any issue.
Purchase the Qinline Reusable Food Storage Bags (10-Pack) at Amazon for $13.99
Grin by Grin Zipper Reusable Bread Bags (2-Pack)
Are you tired of how quickly a loaf of bread goes from being soft and moist to stale, or even moldy? If so, then these Grin by Grin Reusable Bread Bags may be the solution you've been searching for.
Each purchase comes with two bags with a special lining that helps keep bread from going bad so quickly. These bags can also be used when freezing bread to protect it against freezer burn, ensuring it doesn't turn soggy as soon as you thaw it. The bags are machine washable, too, making it easy to repeatedly use them. They also feature an integrated handle, which can make it simple to bring them along with you to a picnic or another event.
If you ask customers about this purchase, you may hear that these reusable food storage bags offer one of the best ways to keep bread fresh. Reviewers on Amazon share their homemade and store-bought loaves keep much longer than they did before purchasing the bags. Several reviewers also mention the bags are the correct size to accommodate a larger loaf of bread. The ease of cleaning the bags in the washing machine between uses is another feature that many reviewers bring up.
Purchase the Grin by Grin Zipper Reusable Bread Bags (2-Pack) at Amazon for $23.99
Zip Top Reusable Food Storage Bags (8-Pack)
Add some color to your kitchen while keeping fruits, vegetables, and more fresh with this Zip Top product that's been endorsed by Amazon customers. This set of silicone bags comes in a range of colors (including teal, lavender, and peach), which can brighten your mood every time you pull an item out of the fridge or freezer, or pack a snack for lunch.
One feature that sets this brand's reusable storage bags apart from many others is their ability to stand up on their own. The opening is also wide, which means you'll be able to fill them with ease without worrying about them tipping over and spilling. Each set comes with eight bags of varying sizes, which can even nest together for more compact storage.
Most customers are pleased with their decision to buy these storage bags. They really like the design, noting the bags are capable of standing up without falling or spilling. Several customers also praised this Zip Top set for being easy to clean in the dishwasher. While many reviewers are glad they purchased the set and find they're very functional, others wish they were more affordable. In fact, if you're shopping on a budget, the premium price of these bags might not make them the best pick for you.
Purchase the Zip Top Reusable Food Storage Bags (8-Pack) at Amazon for $99.95
Purifyou Reusable Produce Bags (9-Pack)
These produce bags from Purifyou are designed to be durable, convenient, and easy to use. The set includes nine bags in a range of sizes to better accommodate your specific storage needs. You'll receive two small bags (12 inches by 8 inches), five large bags (12 inches by 14 inches), and two extra-large bags (12 inches by 17 inches). Simply toss these in your cart when you shop at the grocery store, and you'll eliminate the need for the single-use bags — the type that often make your produce items spoil more quickly anyway.
The bags in this set feature breathable mesh construction to ensure adequate air circulation around your fruits and vegetables. Perhaps because of this, users have very positive things to share about these produce bags overall. They appreciate the fact that the set includes bags of different sizes, with some noting this helps them find the right fit for each produce item they want to store. Consumers also said the bags feel well-made and clean up nicely in the washing machine, allowing for repeated use of these reusable food storage bags.
Purchase the Purifyou Reusable Produce Bags (9-Pack) at Amazon for $14.89
Methodology
To compile these recommendations for the best reusable food storage bags, we analyzed a variety of reviews from Amazon customers. All of our picks had a rating of 4 stars or higher, and we only considered products with numerous customer reviews to back up the high rating. This provided us with some assurance that the higher star rating was truly based on insights and experiences of multiple users.
As a result, all of the reusable food storage bags included in this article have been reviewed by hundreds to thousands of customers. Additionally, we wanted to ensure our recommendations covered a range of storage bag sizes and styles, allowing each reader to find something that would work with the different types of food they want to store.