We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are many reasons you might be considering making the switch to reusable food storage bags. Perhaps you're looking to reduce your environmental footprint by cutting single-use bags out. Or maybe you've learned more about microplastics, and are looking for a safer alternative for holding various food items or packing them in a lunch box. You could also simply be considering your bottom line and doing the math to decide that the initial investment in a product that can be reused will save you money in the long run. Whether one of these describes your reasoning for making the switch, you likely have the same goal: Finding the best reusable food storage bags.

To help you accomplish this goal, we've narrowed down some choices by highlighting the best products on the market. We used Amazon reviews to help us put this list together, only considering products that came highly recommended by the vast majority of reviewers. Additionally, we aimed to include a mix of bag sizes, styles, and set quantities. Without further ado, here are the 12 best reusable food storage bags according to Amazon reviews.