5 Kitchen Tools You Didn't Know Could Go In The Dishwasher

There are few appliances more impactful than the dishwasher when it comes to saving time in today's busy world. Many of us have such packed schedules, it's hard to even fathom washing every cup or fork we use by hand. In fact, when we think something is not dishwasher-safe, that might even stop us from using it — we may bake or cook from scratch less, worried about the accumulating mountain of things that will take forever to clean.

It's not always easy to tell when we can use the dishwasher versus our own hands. Some kitchen staples come stamped with "dishwasher-safe" messages, or at least instructions that include cleaning guidance. But what happens when they don't? Or, what should you do when you get something as a gift or hand-me-down, or have just had it in your drawer forever and don't remember? There are entire categories we can learn, like that anything wooden can't go in the dishwasher. But individual, less common items like kitchen tools are trickier. Do you really have to avoid more elaborate meal preparation or serving if you don't have hours to spare cleaning up? We turned to an expert.

"Almost anything can go in modern dishwashers (except aluminium, cast-iron and anything electrical or with a sealed section where water may get in but not easily get out)," says Be Inspired CEO and cookbook author Roberta Muir. You may be surprised about what's dishwasher-safe: silicone, stainless steel, enameled cast iron, and, yes, even high-quality crystal and silver.