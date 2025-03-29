The Absolute Best Way To Load Wine Glasses Into Your Dishwasher So They Don't Break
You have successfully hosted a wine tasting party and offered a variety of classic wine and food pairings for your friends to enjoy. The event was smooth, except now you are faced with a countertop filled with dirty glasses and plates. While cleaning each wine glass by hand might seem like the most reliable method to preserve your fine stemware, you may not want to be polishing glasses with towels at the end of the night. Plus, wet glasses and tired hands can make for unexpected accidents since keeping a firm, careful grip onto each piece may become more challenging after imbibing a few glasses of Chardonnay.
Admittedly, a lot can go wrong once wine glasses are stacked into a washing machine, and those delicately shaped glasses are at risk once you close the door and press start. However, elegant stems can be placed into the dishwasher with some level of confidence. Ideally, the upper rack in your washing machine is the perfect position to place your pretty glasses. You will want to make sure there is space between each piece so that no edge of the glass is in contact with any other plates or glasses to avoid scratching or breaking.
Intention now for results later
To increase your chances that you will remove clean, intact glasses from the machine, take extra care as you place each wine glass into its proper spot in the racks. Though you may need to run the machine a few times to get through all of the dirty glasses stacked up in your kitchen, you'll have a lower risk of shattering glasses should they move around and ding together in the machine. If you are fortunate enough to have a washing machine in which there are clips attached to the racks inside of your machine, you can affix the wine glasses in place so they don't rattle around during the wash cycle.
And while you may think that glasses with longer stems won't fit, you will often find that the upper level of your dishwasher can be adjusted down to accomodate them. Just make sure to adjust it while it's empty.
For a perfect crystal-clear look, consider adding vinegar to the cycle to get a more sparkling-looking glass. And don't forget to keep your machine topped up with rinse aid (like this Finish Jet-Dry Dishwasher Rinse Aid to prevent spots and marks on your glassware). Whether you decide to hand- or machine-wash your stemware, a quick polish with a microfiber cloth after the wash can ensure that no spots of water or pesky fingerprints are left behind on the clear surface. Though it may sound laborious, the extra attention you invest in properly cleaning the glasses will save you hassle the next time you want to set out clean glasses for your friends.