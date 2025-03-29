The Absolute Best Way To Load Wine Glasses Into Your Dishwasher So They Don't Break

To increase your chances that you will remove clean, intact glasses from the machine, take extra care as you place each wine glass into its proper spot in the racks. Though you may need to run the machine a few times to get through all of the dirty glasses stacked up in your kitchen, you'll have a lower risk of shattering glasses should they move around and ding together in the machine. If you are fortunate enough to have a washing machine in which there are clips attached to the racks inside of your machine, you can affix the wine glasses in place so they don't rattle around during the wash cycle.

And while you may think that glasses with longer stems won't fit, you will often find that the upper level of your dishwasher can be adjusted down to accomodate them. Just make sure to adjust it while it's empty.

For a perfect crystal-clear look, consider adding vinegar to the cycle to get a more sparkling-looking glass. And don't forget to keep your machine topped up with rinse aid (like this Finish Jet-Dry Dishwasher Rinse Aid to prevent spots and marks on your glassware). Whether you decide to hand- or machine-wash your stemware, a quick polish with a microfiber cloth after the wash can ensure that no spots of water or pesky fingerprints are left behind on the clear surface. Though it may sound laborious, the extra attention you invest in properly cleaning the glasses will save you hassle the next time you want to set out clean glasses for your friends.