The Trick For Cleaning Cast Iron Before Any Food Gets Stuck On It

A cast iron skillet is so much more than any other pan. Its unique composition makes it especially durable and when you know how to season a cast iron pan correctly, its cooking surface improves over time. Its heat retention is also excellent, which means once it's warmed, it can perform just about cooking tasks in the kitchen.

In addition to its sensitivity to acidic food, the one quality that intimidates chefs is the cleaning process. It's well known that avoiding soapy baths is best. Instead, aim to clean the pan while it's still hot, putting it under running hot water. Combined with gentle scraping, this temperature-optimizing cleanse should prevent any stuck bits. A small amount of soap is permissible for the job, just don't go overboard since it can strip the seasoning off.

And if there is still some pesky stuck debris, add some water to the pan, then simmer it over low heat. Getting stuck food off a cast iron pan without ruining the seasoning may feel intimidating but such methods make the process stress-free.