The Umami-Packed Trader Joe's Seasoning That Great For Potatoes

Trader Joe's fans know that a trip down the experimental seasoning aisle can be all it takes to transform your tried and true recipe rotation with bold new flavors. Today, we're zeroing in on the Trader Joe's seasoning that's perfect for sprucing up your go-to potato recipes. Spud lovers, this one's for you.

Introducing: The Mushroom & Company Multipurpose Umami Seasoning Blend. These little jars are packed with bold mushroom flavor. As the Trader Joe's website describes, "Taken from Japanese, the word [umami] translates to 'pleasant savory taste,' and really, it's just that." It's high praise, but this umami bomb totally lives up to the hype. As we echoed in our review, "We're a bit weary of condiments claiming to elevate umami, as they can often taste artificial or overpowering, but this mushroom mix has magic (but no, not that kind of mushroom)." The Mushroom & Company Multipurpose Umami Seasoning Blend came in fifth in Tasting Table's ranking of 18 Trader Joe's seasoning blends.

In addition to the strong porcini and white mushroom flavor, this seasoning blend is fairly salty, making the job of seasoning any potato-based dish extra easy for home cooks (just take care not to overdo it with extra salt). Thanks to both its flavor profile and fine-grain texture, we think this superstar ingredient performs super well on starchy potato-centric dishes. The savory depth of this seasoning could be especially welcome for vegan foodies who might not be pairing their potatoes with a meat element.

