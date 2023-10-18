Potato Wedges Are The Elevated Way To Enjoy The Taste Of Salt And Vinegar Chips

Salt and vinegar potato chips are a tried and true flavor sold by most well-known brands from Zapps to Pringles. Chips are a great side to sandwiches and burgers, but they lack the sophistication and heartiness of a fancy or more substantial dinner dish. Luckily, you can convert salt and vinegar chips into potato wedges for an elevated take on this fan-favorite flavor.

While it may be synonymous with potato chips in North America, the salt and vinegar flavor combo originated as a seasoning for fried potatoes served alongside fish and chips, the iconic British pub fare. So, by turning salt and vinegar potato chips into potato wedges, you're actually reverting them back to their original form. However, instead of dealing with the mess of frying, you can use your grill or oven to create a crispy, salty exterior and luxuriously pillowy vinegar-infused interior.

If you're a salt and vinegar chip lover, you know that the salty tang of these seasonings works perfectly with the earthy, savory potato. A wedge gives you that same flavor with more depth and an indulgent textural contrast. They'd make a flavorful side dish for fine cuts of steak, pork chops, and, of course, filets of fish. You can garnish the wedges with fresh herbs like thyme or tarragon and serve them with fancy dipping sauces like aioli, romesco, or whipped avocado.