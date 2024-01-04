23 Popular Potato Dishes, Ranked Worst To Best

Tubers, spuds, taters ... potatoes may go by many names, but the root vegetable is well-loved and recognized throughout the world. Though the potato appears quite humble in nature, there are tons of available preparations to transform the veggie into a delicious appetizer, side, or main course.

But not all potato dishes are created equal. With that in mind, we examined some of the most popular potato preparations out there to determine which deserves the title of top spud. In establishing this ranking, we considered several factors, including the taste and texture of the dish, ease of preparation, and adaptability to fit many different meal ideas.

Moreover, as extreme potato enthusiasts, we've tried (and tried making) the vast majority of potato dishes on this list. Since we consider ourselves more than qualified to determine the ultimate style of potato preparation, here are 23 popular potato dishes ranked worst to best.