Where Do Trader Joe's Coffee Beans Come From?

Trader Joe's carries a wide variety of different types of coffee beans and ground coffee. Shoppers return to certain flavors and roasts again and again due to their quality, affordability, and ethical origins, which is why we named Trader Joe's private label coffee one of the 15 best grocery store brands. The beans the company uses are sourced from around the world, and it has partnered with a handful of roasters who expertly process whole beans into the different types of coffee roasts that you find on TJ's shelves.

No matter how you rank Trader Joe's coffee, you can trust that each variety is made from quality ingredients and is free from artificial flavors, preservatives, and colors. However, while their coffee packaging lists each roast's origin country, it doesn't provide much information about the specific farms that grow the beans. This could be because they are trying to maintain the privacy of their suppliers or because they want to have the freedom to source from the most competitively priced farm without needing to change their coffee packages' labels each time. So while we can't verify the exact location at which each variety of beans is grown, we can tell you the general regions from which some of their most popular roasts come.