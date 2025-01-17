Everything You Need To Know About Mexican Coffee Beans

"Coffee is God's gift to mankind." At least, that was the reported opinion of Ralph Waldo Emerson, arguably America's most gifted and influential philosopher. I think many people would agree with him. Throughout history, coffee has been both a luxury and a staple good enjoyed in every corner of the planet. It's brought people together, with coffee houses and cafés becoming communal meeting places where stories are shared and ideas are born. Coffee gets people up in the morning and keeps them going through the day. It's become a passion for some and a career for others, and, most importantly, it's become a source of income for rural communities — particularly in developing countries. At best estimate, 2.25 billion cups of coffee are sipped and slurped around the world every single day. However, all that coffee comes from beans — technically seeds from a particular fruit — and these beans won't grow just anywhere.

There are many countries known for their coffee, but I'm often surprised by how many are overlooked. I've been a coffee drinker for longer than I can remember. But it wasn't until I picked up barista training while working in the coffee-mad nations of Australia and New Zealand that I gained a deep interest in the stuff. Over the years, I've continued to explore all things coffee, sampling coffee beans from the world's best-producing countries. I'm going to give you the lowdown on beans from one country that you don't want to skip — Mexico.