Everything You Need To Know About Mexican Coffee Beans
"Coffee is God's gift to mankind." At least, that was the reported opinion of Ralph Waldo Emerson, arguably America's most gifted and influential philosopher. I think many people would agree with him. Throughout history, coffee has been both a luxury and a staple good enjoyed in every corner of the planet. It's brought people together, with coffee houses and cafés becoming communal meeting places where stories are shared and ideas are born. Coffee gets people up in the morning and keeps them going through the day. It's become a passion for some and a career for others, and, most importantly, it's become a source of income for rural communities — particularly in developing countries. At best estimate, 2.25 billion cups of coffee are sipped and slurped around the world every single day. However, all that coffee comes from beans — technically seeds from a particular fruit — and these beans won't grow just anywhere.
There are many countries known for their coffee, but I'm often surprised by how many are overlooked. I've been a coffee drinker for longer than I can remember. But it wasn't until I picked up barista training while working in the coffee-mad nations of Australia and New Zealand that I gained a deep interest in the stuff. Over the years, I've continued to explore all things coffee, sampling coffee beans from the world's best-producing countries. I'm going to give you the lowdown on beans from one country that you don't want to skip — Mexico.
Coffee beans weren't cultivated in Mexico until the late 18th century
Although coffee feels like a relatively modern beverage, its history dates back much further than most people realize. Most experts agree that coffee beans and their enervating properties were first uncovered in northern Kenya as well as in the region of modern-day Ethiopia, where coffee is as much about its aroma as its flavor.
Legend has it that an Ethiopian goat herder discovered coffee way back in 800 A.D., after noticing his flock becoming notably energized after nibbling on strange berries. However, there's no way to verify that particular tale. Eventually, coffee beans made their way to Yemen sometime during the 15th century before becoming popular in neighboring regions, such as Egypt, Persia, and Turkey. It wasn't until the 17th century that coffee became a commodity in Europe and piggybacked the colonial trade routes of the time period. Coffee bean cultivation didn't reach Mexico until the tail-end of the 18th century, partly because much of the suitable land had been allocated to mining minerals and precious metals. Over time, coffee's popularity grew, and cafés arose as community meeting places, particularly for intellectuals and revolutionaries of the era. In fact, it's highly likely that Mexico's coffee houses played an integral role in hosting the discussions that eventually led to the country's eventual independence from Spain.
Mexican government gave a big boost to coffee bean production
While coffee bean cultivation increased steadily in Mexico after its introduction, it took nearly two centuries for the industry to establish itself as a significant figure in the global market. In 1973, the Mexican government realized the potential of coffee production and launched the Mexican Coffee Institute (INMECAFE).
INMECAFE was formed to oversee the domestic coffee industry, providing much-needed technical assistance to farmers and allocating more land to coffee bean cultivation. It also took over the management of global export quotas, ensuring prices remained stable and high enough to benefit the economy. This also leveled the playing field and allowed smaller-scale coffee farmers to compete against the previously dominant plantations. The results were stunning. By the middle of the 1980s, coffee exports had soared an eye-watering 900% to a peak value of $882 million in U.S. dollars, accounting for over a third of Mexico's agricultural output. Unfortunately, various economic factors resulted in the dissolution of INMECAFE in 1989. Mexico's coffee industry was dealt a massive blow, and, lacking much-needed state assistance, it saw exports plunge to just $370 million by 1991. However, the collapse of INMECAFE was just one factor in what came to be known as the Mexican Coffee Crisis.
The Mexican Coffee Crisis hurt coffee bean production
Some industries are more volatile than others, and coffee is particularly susceptible to market disruption. Coffee beans can only grow in certain climates and regions, so many countries rely completely on coffee imports from overseas. As a result, coffee is one of the most traded food commodities on the entire planet. Even today, we're seeing regular spikes in the price of coffee due to a combination of economic and agricultural factors.
The loss of INMECAFE played a significant role in the collapse of the Mexican coffee industry, but there were also international elements at play with far-reaching consequences. In 1962, a number of coffee-producing and coffee-consuming nations were party to the International Coffee Agreement (ICA). Like INMECAFE, the ICA was created to maintain quotas, albeit on a global scale, and ensure price stability. However, in 1989 — the same year that INMECAFE folded — the ICA also fell apart. The worldwide fallout was astronomical and led to massive overproduction of coffee, huge price crashes, and notable drops in coffee bean quality. To make matters worse, Mexico signed the North American Free Trade Agreement in 1994, making it easier for foreign conglomerates to take advantage of the country's small domestic producers. Coffee farmers were hit hard, and the Mexican Coffee Crisis eventually led to civil unrest and violent uprisings in regions that relied on the crop for income.
Mexican coffee beans have made two impressive comebacks
The fallout of the Mexican Coffee Crisis wasn't short-lived. By 2005, Mexico's exports had sunk to a mere 1.7 million bags of coffee beans. That may sound like a lot, but it was the lowest figure in 30 years. Fortunately, coffee production made a comeback thanks to a combination of factors.
For starters, small-scale coffee bean producers began to band together into farming cooperatives. By pooling experience and resources, independent farmers were able to improve yields, lower their expenses, and fight for higher market prices. Additionally, demand increased as global consumers began taking an interest in single-origin specialty beans, and the Mexican government reintroduced support for the domestic coffee industry. Over the following years, the coffee industry began to recover and stabilize. That is until another devastating setback arrived in 2012. Leaf rust — a particularly veracious fungal disease — decimated a whopping 75% of Mexico's coffee crop, dealing yet another weighty blow to cultivation and exports. Undeterred and, by this point, probably somewhat used to facing such complications, the industry made another concerted effort to rebuild. Mexico's coffee industry made a swift and remarkable recovery by adopting better agricultural practices and employing fungus-resistant coffee bean crops. In recent years, the nation has become the 10th largest coffee producer in the world.
Mexican coffee bean production is bolstered by Fair Trade cooperatives
As I mentioned earlier, global coffee exports are big business. In the last year alone, 142 million bags were exported by coffee-producing countries, including Mexico. We're not talking about the bags you find on supermarket shelves either, but 60-kilogram sacks. I'll save you the math — that works out to over 8.5 million tons of coffee. The vast majority of this coffee — up to 80% – comes from small-scale farms based in developing countries. Due to their diminutive size and limited resources, these suppliers are at huge risk of exploitation, which is why many have banded together to form Fair Trade cooperatives to protect their livelihoods.
You may already be familiar with the difference between Fair Trade coffee and regular coffee. Around the middle of the 20th century, various non-governmental organizations (NGOs) began launching initiatives to prevent the exploitation of producers in developing nations and ensure they received a fair share of the profits. Over time, formalized certifications were created to let consumers make informed, ethical purchasing decisions, and in 1997, Fair Trade International was formed. By working with Fair Trade International, Mexican coffee producers are protected by standards that make their businesses sustainable and prevent unethical practices, like the use of child labor. Mexico's coffee cooperatives are also highly acclaimed for their commitment to environmentally sustainable agricultural practices, a highly desirable trait for many modern consumers.
Mexican coffee beans offer unique flavor profiles
Mexico is well known for producing some of the world's most delicious coffee with plenty of diversity among its beans. To understand how and why coffee beans taste the way they do, I've always found it best to view them in the same way you would wine. The two are similar because the final product gains so much of its character from the base crop — grapes for wine and beans for coffee.
Like wine grapes, coffee bean plants have a range of regionally specific varietals, each with its own unique profile. Similarly, terroir plays a critical role in the character of coffee beans. This is the word we give to the combination of environmental factors that impact crops such as climate and soil composition. Mexico produces both arabica and robusta coffee beans. And although every bean is different, Mexican coffee is generally known for its lighter body, delicate acidity, and pleasant dryness. Nutty and chocolatey flavors are common, but different regions and varietals showcase their own nuances. Some have floral elements while others display hints of zippy citrus. Fruity flavors are also commonplace, covering tropical, stone, berry, and orchard fruits. Mexican coffees are also known for having a slight sweetness. In some cases, this sweetness is tied to the fruity characteristics, but it can also appear in the form of brown sugar or caramel notes. With this much choice, it's no wonder Mexican coffee has gained a reputation as a premium brew.
Mexican coffee bean production grew from the state of Veracruz
When coffee first reached Mexico's shores from the Caribbean in the late 18th century, it landed in the state of Veracruz. This makes a lot of sense, considering the coastal state lies next to the Gulf of Mexico and is home to a sizable port city in easy reach of the islands. So, it was here that the nation's first coffee tree was planted, making it the birthplace of Mexican coffee.
Proximity to the Caribbean isn't the only reason coffee has thrived in Veracruz over the last few hundred years, although it's certainly helped. Not only did the state's location make it easier to receive coffee, but it also made it convenient to export coffee beans to the rest of the world. Veracruz's terroir is also ideal, with the region's tropical climate, ample rainfall, and fertile volcanic soil making it perfect for coffee cultivation. Coffee from Veracruz is famed for its smooth, mellow, and well-balanced flavor, and the state is home to some truly world-class coffee brands you should know about. It typically has a medium body with aromatic chocolate and nut notes that deliver a mild sweetness, but there's still variety to be found between the beans. Some Veracruz coffees boast a rich, earthy finish while others feature fragrant undertones of vanilla or hints of spice.
Chiapas is Mexico's premier coffee bean-growing region
Although Veracruz has a hard-earned reputation for producing incredible coffee beans, Chiapas is another region that's gained favor with caffeinated connoisseurs and is responsible for about 40% of Mexico's total coffee output. As the southernmost state in Mexico, it's known for its tropical rainforests and soaring highlands with the latter being home to some of the country's most desirable coffee producers. The region is also Mexico's poorest and has a significant population of Indigenous peoples, so coffee growers rely heavily on the support provided by organic farming cooperatives.
Like Veracruz, Chiapas' climate is excellent for coffee cultivation. It also benefits from having mineral-rich, volcanic soil that enhances the nutrient uptake of coffee plants. The result is a range of light- to medium-bodied coffees that typically feature a wonderfully bright acidity akin to a fine white wine. Although coffee beans from Chiapas share some similarities with those from Veracruz — like nutty and chocolatey notes — the differing terroir leads to some deliciously unique flavors. You'll encounter nuanced floral elements, hints of citrus, and dashes of aromatic bitters, much like you'd find in coffee beans from Guatemala, which shares a border with Chiapas. You may also detect dried fruit notes from the beans as well as a sweetness that has a caramel touch yet remains incredibly well-balanced.
Mexico is famed for its high-altitude coffee beans
Depending on the region, Mexican coffee can be grown at a range of elevations. However, coffee beans grown at higher altitudes are seen as particularly desirable. In fact, Mexican coffee beans grown in areas over 4,000 feet above sea level even have their own designation — "altura."
There are a few reasons that altura is viewed as a mark of quality by coffee lovers. Both heat and humidity are higher at lower elevations, and these conditions are prime for robusta beans. Robusta beans are known for their intense flavor, but they're also pretty bitter and lack the complexity of arabica beans. Robusta beans are often reserved for instant coffee or in blends. Arabica beans, on the other hand, tend to produce much smoother coffees with nuanced flavor profiles. These are what you'll find in premium single-origin coffees. The difficulty is that they don't fare as well in extreme heat and struggle to grow without distinct dry and rainy seasons. Temperatures are much cooler at higher altitudes, allowing arabica coffee plants to thrive. Lower temperatures also mean the coffee beans mature at a much slower rate, allowing more time for complex flavors and sweeter tasting notes to develop. Mexico has many locales that specialize in altura coffee, like Coatepec in Veracruz, Tapachula in Chiapas, and Sierra Norte in Puebla. These beans generally don't come cheap, but there are many types to choose from, and they're well worth the price.
Oaxaca Pluma is one of Mexico's most desirable coffee bean varieties
While it's true that people's coffee flavor preferences are subjective, there are some clear signs that a particular coffee is a premium product. Top-shelf coffee beans produce a well-balanced beverage with rich and complex flavors and an enticing aroma. Single-origin beans in particular are excellent expressions of their homeland's terroir, especially when grown by farmers dedicated to using organic, sustainable, and transparent farming practices. Oaxaca Pluma coffee beans embody all of these virtues and more.
Oaxaca is the name of the Mexican state in which these beans are grown while Pluma refers to Pluma Hidalgo, a subregion within Oaxaca and the heart of the area's coffee production. The beans are cultivated at a high enough elevation to be considered altura and receive all the benefits of a prime coffee terroir — a cool, misty climate with high rainfall and rich volcanic soil. The majority of Oaxaca Pluma coffee is grown by small-scale producers who employ traditional and sustainable farming methods, including hand-picking the coffee cherries when it's time to harvest. The highly sought-after beans create an extremely approachable coffee with a medium acidity and a light, elegant body. It's nutty and citrusy with touches of smooth caramel and, despite its complexity, allows every delicious flavor to shine brightly without overpowering the rest.
Mexico is the perfect vacation spot for coffee lovers
Mexico has long enjoyed a reputation as a fantastic vacation destination thanks to its vibrant culture, rich history, luscious beaches, biodiverse rainforests, and mouthwatering cuisine. For coffee lovers, however, there's another reason to consider Mexico the next time you're planning an adventure abroad.
Many of Mexico's coffee bean-producing regions have found another way to bolster their economies and showcase their world-class goods. They offer guided tours of authentic coffee farms where you can learn about the entire coffee production process from cultivation to roasting. You can even help pick coffee beans. Then, of course, you can indulge in a coffee tasting experience, sampling the freshest beans imaginable, just yards from where they were grown. What's more, thanks to the Mexican coffee industry's focus on sustainability, many of these activities come packaged as eco-tours. You can choose to minimize the environmental impact of your trip by staying in a green accommodation or immersing yourself in the local culture at a working farm. While there, you'll be taught everything there is to know about local conservation practices and the region's organic farming. The sheer number of coffee producers spread across Mexico means there are countless destinations and experiences to choose from. So, if this article has stoked your interest in the fascinating world of Mexican coffee, you're guaranteed to get a kick from a trip to its source.