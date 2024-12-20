The Key To Perfecting Wassail Punch, The Spiced Cider Upgrade Your Holiday Party Needs

You may not have heard of Wassail, or maybe you've quizzically stared at a version sitting on the shelf at Trader Joe's, but the spiced cider has a robust holiday history. Originating in Britain, the name itself didn't originally refer to a drink, but a phrase, the Old Norse "ves heill," which was a toast that means "be healthy." That evolved to refer to both the Christmas tradition of wassailing, where carolers would go door to door with a bowl of spiked punch and have participants drink from it, exchange gifts, and then make their own additions to flavor the punch. Wassail eventually came to refer to the concoction itself, and given that it has many variations, we decided to ask an expert, Molly Horn, the chief mixologist and spirits educator at Total Wine & More, for her advice on making the best version of this holiday tradition.

Horn told us that Wassail "is one of the Western world's oldest drinking traditions, and, in fact, is the predecessor to many of our (currently) more popular holiday drinking traditions from Hot Toddies to Eggnog." While Wassail is nominally a spiced cider, Horn explained that historically, "One of the most differentiating elements of recorded recipes for Wassail is the inclusion of sherry, which adds oxidated fruit and roasted nut flavors that dramatically change the character of the punch." But that's just the beginning of what makes Wassail special.