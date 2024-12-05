12 Creative Ways To Personalize Your Gingerbread Men

Who says you need a traditional snowman-shaped cutter to make a batch of frosty iced snowmen? You can absolutely transform your classic gingerbread men cookies into these wintry characters, with the help of some well-placed icing.

First, mix up a royal icing by combining powdered sugar, meringue powder or egg whites, and water. Using a thin nozzle and a piping bag, pipe a white border around the cookie's edge. Once this has hardened up a little, which should take about 30 minutes to an hour, pipe or spoon more of the plain icing over the entire cookie, flooding the surface within the border for a smooth finish. Then, once this initial layer has set, it's time to bring your snowmen to life.

For the face, you can use more royal icing with some black food coloring mixed through it, or an edible marker pen. Pipe or draw on two eyes and that classic coal mouth. Then, add an orange candy or pipe a tiny triangle of orange icing for the carrot nose. For buttons, mini chocolate chips, round candies, or even tiny dollops of colored icing make great choices. And of course, you can add any other patterns, colors, or sprinkles that take your fancy. If you're planning to stack or transport the cookies, it's best to leave the icing to set at room temperature for at least 12 hours beforehand, to prevent any smudging or cracking.

