The Toothpick Tip That Prevents Bubbles In Your Cookie's Icing

Decorating with royal icing can be difficult, so be sure to start with the basics before moving on to those gorgeous, but difficult to master, cookies. First, know what kind of icing (in terms of consistency) you need for different parts of the cookie. For flooding, you're going to want to use that thinner icing (smooth enough to spread out on its own but thick enough to stay on the cookie). Once you are ready to start designing, change to a thicker icing by adding more confectioners sugar, as this will allow your designs to stay in place much better. And be sure to store any extra icing properly.

Consistency is important and small things, like food coloring, can ruin it quickly. Of course, most people want to make cookies with more than just white icing, but it's important to know what to use for proper coloring. Gel coloring is generally recommended over liquid coloring; both work, but gel coloring provides a more striking color while also allowing you to easily control the consistency.

You can also invest in some fun baking tools to make the process easier on yourself and provide a unique design. One tool to consider is an edible pen, which gives you more control — a "drawn-on" look is easier than mixing different colored icing. Whether you pipe or draw, stencils (even ones made of wax paper) or a small projector can also be helpful in perfecting those lines and designs. But don't forget the simple toothpick, the unsung hero of cookie decorating.