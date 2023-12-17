Meringue Powder Is The Secret Ingredient For Shiny Icing

Glossy, picture-perfect icing is a hallmark of beautifully decorated cakes, cookies, and pastries. If you've ever marveled at the flawless finish of professional confections and wondered how to achieve that coveted shine, look no further than meringue powder. This secret ingredient can transform your homemade icing, taking it from ordinary to extraordinary with its magical touch.

Meringue powder, typically made from dried egg whites, sugar, and stabilizers, plays a crucial role in icing. It serves as a versatile ingredient that helps improve texture, stability, and, most notably, shine. Meringue powder works its magic by adding stability to icing — and even creates stiffer whipped cream — preventing it from deflating or breaking down too quickly.

This is especially beneficial when you need your desserts to maintain their shape and appearance. When incorporated into royal icing, meringue powder can give it a smoother, creamier texture, making it easier to work with and resulting in a more polished finish. The standout feature of meringue powder is its ability to impart a glossy sheen to your icing.