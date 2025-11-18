This Fan-Favorite Trader Joe's French Pastry Is Back Just In Time For The Holidays

Holiday scratch-baking can be merry and bright. But if you're short on time (or patience), delicious store-bought treats come in handy — like these fan-favorite French pastries that have returned to Trader Joe's in time for the season's festivities. Trader Joe's recently re-released its limited-time frozen kouign amann, and customers are rejoicing. "It's an amazing day to be me," one fan wrote on Reddit after seeing the exciting news. Another said the kouign amann was one of their "all-time favorite" products from the grocer. "I have a good French bakery near me now, but I'll still be stocking up on these," they declared.

Anyone who's tried an authentic French kouign amann will affirm the goodness of the cylindrical pastry's flaky layers of butter-laminated dough and caramelized sugar. Though the pastry is traditionally specific to Brittany, France, it had a heyday in the States in the early to mid-2010s, when culinary legends like New York's Dominique Ansel Bakery popularized it. Trader Joe's was on top of the trend, and soon launched its frozen, ready-to-proof-and-bake kouign amann.

Trader Joe's original kouign amann (like many of Trader Joe's best frozen pastries) was a hit, but to the dismay of many customers, it eventually disappeared from shelves. But ahead of the 2025 holiday season, it is back. This reimagined item still contains four buttery pastries, which go for $5.49 per 11.2-ounce package — a price Trader Joe's states on its website as "about the same as what you might pay for a single pastry at a bakery or café." The packaging looks slightly different, and the original kouign amann was a bit larger. But other than that, TJ's latest version of this decadent treat appears to be quite similar to its last.